Dollar General : Unwavering Commitment to Education and Literacy

As back-to-school nears, Dollar General is excited to start the journey right alongside the customers, employees and communities it serves across more than 44 states and 15,500 locations. For Dollar General, its mission of Serving Others
is more than two words. It's an embodiment of the Company's culture and representation of its commitment to literacy and education.
As part of that commitment, Dollar General is proud to support educational initiatives at the national level through a number of exciting events that include:Delivering Customer Savings-
This back-to-school season, Dollar General is offering teachers 20 percent off
qualifying stationery items. The discount is available to teachers now through September 7, 2019 with a valid school ID.
Teachers and parents can also discover more than 100 back-to-school items priced at $1 or less, in addition to Dollar General's ongoing everyday low price commitment. Find savings on national brands including Crayola®, BIC®, Elmer's® and more as well as private brands like DG™ office, DG™ health and DG™ home.
Customers can further their savings through Dollar General's Digital Coupon program. Dollar General is offering Digital Coupon subscribers the chance to save $5 off any $15 or more
qualifying purchases on select back to school items available now through September 7. To sign up for Dollar General's Digital Coupons Program, which helps to provide customers with an easy-to-use platform and digital coupons, click here
, visit www.dollargeneral.com/coupons
or access coupons on the Dollar General mobile app. Customers can load coupons to the account and redeem at checkout.Investing in Our Employees-
Dollar General provides employees with a range of education assistance programs including tuition reimbursement, which allows for up to $4,000 per calendar year for eligible employees. In addition, Dollar General offers educational discounts through the DG University Alliance program, a network of universities that provides tuition benefits for employees and, in some cases, immediate family members.
In 2017, the American Council of Education's College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®) evaluated and recommended nine semester hours of college credit for Store Manager Training, helping our Store Managers reach education and career goals.
Within the private fleet sector, Dollar General recently piloted a fully-funded Commercial Driver's License training program to its distribution center employees to support the growing network. Through this program, distribution center employees have the opportunity to partake in additional training courses to potentially elevate their career and income.Supporting Our Communities-
Dollar General's longstanding to commitment to literacy and education may best be understood through the Company's history and most notably through the story of the Company's co-founder, J.L. Turner. Turner was functionally illiterate with only a third-grade education. Yet with hard work and determination, J.L. Turner went on to cofound Dollar General.
In 1993, his grandson and then-CEO Cal Turner Jr. founded the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to honor his grandfather and support education initiatives. Since its inception 26 years ago, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has given more than $168 million to improve more than 10 million people through literacy.
On September 5, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation plans to announce its annual youth literacy grant recipients across the 44 states the retailer serves. These funds are provided at the beginning of the academic year to schools and nonprofit organizations to help secure a positive school year. Last year, the literacy foundation provided more than $3.4 million in grants.
To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its history, visit www.dgliteracy.org
.
