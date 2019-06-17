Dollar General : and FedEx to Offer Convenient Package Drop-off and Pickup Solutions

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced today a
strategic alliance that will offer new, convenient access to FedEx
drop-off and pickup services at thousands of Dollar General stores. The
effort is designed to increase access for all customers, particularly
those living in rural communities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005455/en/
FedEx and Dollar General plan to begin rolling out the service in more
than 1,500 Dollar General stores in late summer 2019, building to a
total of more than 8,000 stores by the end of 2020. The Dollar General
alliance will increase the FedEx Retail Convenience Network to more than
62,000 retail locations.
FedEx is one of the leading enablers of the rapidly-growing e-commerce
market. This is one way FedEx continues to meet demand, and the offering
complements the company’s existing portfolio of solutions for online
merchants. By leveraging Dollar General’s unique rural store footprint,
more than 90 percent of Americans will ultimately live within five miles
of a FedEx hold retail location.
“Dollar General is the perfect retailer to help us meet the growing need
for convenient, secure drop-off and pickup options in a variety of rural
communities,” said Scott Harkins, senior vice president, Customer
Channel Marketing, FedEx Services. “We understand customers may not
always want packages delivered to a home or office. They want secure,
alternate delivery options, and we’re on a mission to make that happen.
We are proud to work with Dollar General to make our customers’ lives
easier.”
“Dollar General is excited to work with FedEx to offer customers a
secure, convenient pickup and drop-off location,” said Jason Reiser,
executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “This
collaboration furthers Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others and
long track record of serving rural communities by combining our
expansive store presence with FedEx’s global reach. We look forward to
providing customers with expanded services and accessibility throughout
our rural footprint and working with FedEx as we begin the rollout later
this year.”
Improving Convenience and Saving Time
By bringing together Dollar General’s vast network of retail locations
with the growing FedEx convenience network, this new alliance aims to
give customers the advantage of a hassle-free shopping experience and
the ability to do more in one store. As part of the FedEx OnSite™
program, customers will be able to drop off pre-packaged and pre-labeled
FedEx Express or FedEx Ground shipments at Dollar General stores and
pick up packages sent to their neighborhood Dollar General.
About FedEx Corp.
FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with
a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services.
With annual revenues of $69 billion, the company offers integrated
business solutions through operating companies competing collectively
and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand.
Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted
employers, FedEx inspires its more than 450,000 team members to remain
focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and
the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how
FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for 80
years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar
General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering
products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks,
health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and
seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood
locations. Dollar General operated 15,597 stores in 44 states as of May
3, 2019. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General
sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox,
Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle,
Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about
Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005455/en/