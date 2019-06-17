Log in
Dollar General : and FedEx to Offer Convenient Package Drop-off and Pickup Solutions

0
06/17/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Alliance Puts Power in the Hands of Customers to Control E-commerce Shipments

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced today a strategic alliance that will offer new, convenient access to FedEx drop-off and pickup services at thousands of Dollar General stores. The effort is designed to increase access for all customers, particularly those living in rural communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005455/en/

FedEx and Dollar General plan to begin rolling out the service in more than 1,500 Dollar General stores in late summer 2019, building to a total of more than 8,000 stores by the end of 2020. The Dollar General alliance will increase the FedEx Retail Convenience Network to more than 62,000 retail locations.

FedEx is one of the leading enablers of the rapidly-growing e-commerce market. This is one way FedEx continues to meet demand, and the offering complements the company’s existing portfolio of solutions for online merchants. By leveraging Dollar General’s unique rural store footprint, more than 90 percent of Americans will ultimately live within five miles of a FedEx hold retail location.

“Dollar General is the perfect retailer to help us meet the growing need for convenient, secure drop-off and pickup options in a variety of rural communities,” said Scott Harkins, senior vice president, Customer Channel Marketing, FedEx Services. “We understand customers may not always want packages delivered to a home or office. They want secure, alternate delivery options, and we’re on a mission to make that happen. We are proud to work with Dollar General to make our customers’ lives easier.”

“Dollar General is excited to work with FedEx to offer customers a secure, convenient pickup and drop-off location,” said Jason Reiser, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “This collaboration furthers Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others and long track record of serving rural communities by combining our expansive store presence with FedEx’s global reach. We look forward to providing customers with expanded services and accessibility throughout our rural footprint and working with FedEx as we begin the rollout later this year.”

Improving Convenience and Saving Time

By bringing together Dollar General’s vast network of retail locations with the growing FedEx convenience network, this new alliance aims to give customers the advantage of a hassle-free shopping experience and the ability to do more in one store. As part of the FedEx OnSite™ program, customers will be able to drop off pre-packaged and pre-labeled FedEx Express or FedEx Ground shipments at Dollar General stores and pick up packages sent to their neighborhood Dollar General.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $69 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 450,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for 80 years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 15,597 stores in 44 states as of May 3, 2019. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.


