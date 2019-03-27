Asian FX weakens as dollar edges up on stable bond yields

The dollar index, a basket of six major currencies versus the greenback, was 0.2 percent higher at 96.899, adding to modest gains overnight.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield inched up to as high as 2.432 percent from Monday's 15-month low, though the yield curve remained inverted, keeping investors on edge as this phenomenon has preceded every U.S. recession over the past 50 years.

The Thai baht dropped 0.3 percent against the dollar to 31.740, as uncertainty from Sunday's disputed election weighs on investors.

In the latest development, the Pheu Thai party, which the military junta overthrew in 2014, said it has formed a "democratic front" with other parties to try and form the government. However, it would likely fall short of electing a prime minister.

For many traders, the focus will now partially shift to Thursday's resumption of U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing.

Previous talks have raised hopes of a breakthrough as both sides seem intent on reaching a deal. But U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that he may leave tariffs on Chinese goods to ensure a deal is reached.

"That Trump has now ruled out the 'carrot approach', (i.e. saying that tariffs will not be rolled back before compliance is verified), means that some degree of uncertainty will remain on the table," Mizuho Bank said in a note on Wednesday.

Indonesia's rupiah weakened 0.3 percent to 14,210, and like some of its peers, is on track for a monthly loss following a strong start to the year.

The Philippine peso was a shade stronger on Wednesday, but is headed for its worst month since June, likely ending two straight months of gains against the dollar.

Declines in U.S. Treasury yields, stemming from the Federal Reserve's dovish shift, "reflect moderating growth expectations in the developed markets," DBS wrote in a note. "Portfolio investors have returned to the regional high-yielding debt markets, including (Indian rupee) bonds."

The Indian rupee, which was basically flat on Wednesday, has surged about 2.6 percent against the dollar this month.

Indian 10-year benchmark yields, on the decline all month, sharply fell on Tuesday and at 0552 GMT Wednesday were at 7.341 percent.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

