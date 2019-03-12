Asian currencies up as Brexit news, China stimulus whet risk appetite

The overall sentiment in the region was also boosted after European Commission agreed to changes in a Brexit deal ahead of a vote in the British parliament on a divorce agreement, driving gains in the pound. Asian shares too rallied on the Brexit development.

Earlier, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that the country's Vice Premier Liu He held a telephone call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on key issues in their trade talks.

The Philippine peso was the sole outlier on the day, losing as much as 0.8 percent, after the country's central bank chief flagged growth concerns.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of rivals, shed 0.2 percent.

The yuan tacked on as much as 0.3 percent to 6.710 against the dollar.

The state-backed Securities Times newspaper quoted a senior official from the banking regulator as saying on Tuesday that China may increase its tolerance for non-performing loans at small companies to help spur their growth.

Earlier in the week, China's central bank pledged to further support the slowing economy by boosting loans and lowering borrowing costs.

"I think gains in yuan are in line with the big rally in risk sentiment that we saw last night, partly coming through Brexit news," said Wei Liang Chang, forex strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Chang said reduced anxiety around Brexit issue is helping to draw some inflows into the Asian markets.

The Korean won was the top performer in the region, putting on up to 0.6 percent, its best intraday percentage gain in nearly three weeks.

The Indian rupee advanced 0.4 percent to 69.61, its strongest level in more than two months.

The Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit tacked on 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while Thai baht added a relatively small 0.1 percent.

PHILIPPINE PESO

The peso fell to 52.52 against the dollar, its weakest level in nearly a month.

Sentiment took a knock after Philippine central bank chief Benjamin Diokno raised the possibility of several cuts this year in the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, given that there was room to ease monetary policy.

The governor also said he was concerned that the delayed approval of the 2019 budget might push this year's economic growth to the low end of the government's 7-8 percent target.

Data released on Tuesday showed that Philippines' January trade deficit widened slightly as exports fell by 1.7 percent compared to a year ago.

KOREAN WON

The Korean won rose as investors cheered gains in local equities which were driven up by a rally in Wall Street technology stocks.

South Korea's export-oriented economy, which relies mainly on its technology-related goods, is generally sensitive to any significant tech movements on Wall Street.

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

By Aby Jose Koilparambil