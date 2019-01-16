Log in
CURRENCIES : British Pound Edges Higher As May's Government Survives No-confidence Vote

01/16/2019 | 03:21pm EST

By Anneken Tappe and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Most major currencies trade in tight ranges on Wednesday

The British pound moved slightly higher after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's government narrowly survived a vote of no confidence brought by the opposition over the handling of Brexit.

Most other major currencies, meanwhile, were trapped in rangebound trading.

May's government only won by 19 votes -- with 325 lawmakers supporting it and 306 members of Parliament voting against it. The prime minister said she would meet with leaders of opposition parties immediately. Her proposal for a Brexit deal forged with European Union leaders late last year was voted down on Tuesday in resounding fashion .

The government now has three days to propose an alternative deal on Jan. 21.

Don't miss:After historic Brexit defeat -- what's next?

Meanwhile, voices among investors and political pundits have gotten louder that an extension of Article 50, which outlines the procedure for abandoning the EU on March 29, might be necessary.

The British pound was virtually unchanged for most of Wednesday, but edged higher after the no-confidence vote, last buying $1.2877, up from $1.2860. On Tuesday, the currency swung nearly 2% against the U.S. dollar Tuesday. Analysts attribute the positive leaning of sterling to a further diminishing risk of a hard Brexit.

The euro was weaker versus the pound, buying GBP0.8857, down 0.2%.

And:3 reasons why investors outside of the U.K. should care about Brexit

Elsewhere, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index was little changed at 96.021. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book Wednesday afternoon said that many surveyed districts had become less optimistic.

The euro slipped to $1.1401, compared with $1.1415 late Tuesday. The shared currency suffered on Tuesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said economic developments in the currency bloc had been weaker than expected .

Don't miss:Is Germany already in a 'technical' recession? These economists think so

The worst performers among G-10 currencies were the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar , in the wake of lackluster December consumer-spending figures out of New Zealand.

The Aussie dropped 0.4% to $0.7177, while the kiwi was down 0.5%, buying $0.6786.

