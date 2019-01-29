CURRENCIES : British Pound Slightly Higher Ahead Of Expected Volatile Brexit Trading

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

The dollar and euro steadied, while the British pound gained, in Tuesday trading that is expected to feature volatile action on the back of impending votes on Brexit deal amendments in the U.K. Parliament.

The main focus of the day will be the pound , as the U.K. Parliament votes on various amendments to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. Her initial proposal was rejected two weeks ago. Parliament will vote on the amended deal on Feb. 13, according to local reports.

Sterling was slightly stronger early Tuesday, buying $1.3165 compared with $1.3157 late Monday. The euro was down 0.1% versus the pound, at GBP0.8680.

"Among the many [amendments] to be considered will be the Brady amendment that calls for an alternative to the [Irish] backstop, although [it] remains so vague in specifics as to be nearly meaningless," wrote Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management. "There is a strong chance that all the amendments may fail which would leave Prime Minister May essentially at a standstill."

Besides Brady's backstop amendment, Parliament will also vote on the Grieve amendment, which would allow for six further debates and give Members of Parliament the chance to bring further amendments, the Cooper amendment to delay Brexit if no deal was reached by Feb. 26, and the Spelman amendment that rules out a no deal Brexit. The Labor Party is still seems to be looking at the option of a second referendum.

Meanwhile, some pro-leave and pro-remain politicians in May's Conservative Party have agreed to a secret Brexit compromise -- coined Plan C -- to ensure an orderly Brexit and reunite their party.

With little else on the economic calendar ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision and Chinese purchasing managers' index data, other major currencies were calm in early trading. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was little changed at 95.754. Similarly, the was unchanged at $1.1429.

The dollar climbed ever so slightly against the Japanese yen , buying Yen109.45, up 0.1%.