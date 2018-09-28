CURRENCIES : Dollar Adds To Strength As Euro Tumbles Amid Italian Budget Turmoil

By Anneken Tappe

The U.S. dollar strengthened early Friday, adding to Thursday's gain after the Italian government's deficit target sparked a selloff in the country's bonds and weighed on the euro.

Indeed, the euro was the weakest performer among major currencies on Friday after Italy's government agreed on a deficit target of 2.4% of gross domestic product, well above the current level and overcoming resistance by Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, who was reportedly pushing for a deficit figure closer to 1.6% of GDP.

Italy's deficit size is a concern to investors because its economy is the third-largest in the eurozone. And after the U.K. completes Brexit, Italy will be the third-largest economy in the broader European Union as well. Moreover, the proposed deficit is likely to push Italy into conflict with the EU's deficit rules, possibly leading to a showdown between Rome and Brussels.

And with the European Central Bank winding down its asset purchases, market participants are concerned about Italy's ability to raise debt without the purchasing power of the central bank.

The euro last bought $1.1623, compared with $1.1643 late Thursday, having recovered from its session low at $1.1570 that marked a two week-low. Italian stocks meanwhile faced the worst day in about two years . Italian bond yields were also on the rise in response, last yielding 3.146%.

"Developments in Italy are a clear negative [for the euro], while the technical tone remains weak," wrote Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. With respect to the economy minister, he added "we suspect Tria's capitulation will lead the rating agencies to downgrade Italy in the coming weeks."

Meanwhile in the U.S., the popular ICE U.S. Dollar Index pared some of its earlier gains but remained 0.2% higher at 95.053, on track for a 0.9% weekly gain.

In U.S. data, August core inflation came in flat, compared with consensus forecasts of 0.1%, while both personal income and consumer consumption grew 0.3% in August, slightly undercutting expectations. Consumer-sentiment for September read 100.1 versus the consensus of 100.8, remaining near a 14-year high.

The greenback hit its highest level since December against Japan's yen overnight, despite supportive economic data in Japan, as the buck climbed higher. One buck last bought Yen113.50, up from Yen113.38 late Thursday in New York

On the last trading day of the third quarter, the dollar-yen pair was also the best developed world performer between July and September, seeing the buck gain 2.7% against its Japanese rival. The pair was followed by the Swiss franc , which gained 2.2% over the past three months.