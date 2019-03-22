Log in
CURRENCIES : Dollar Boosted As Economic Worries Undercut Euro

03/22/2019 | 10:14am EDT

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

Weak European manufacturing data weigh on euro

The U.S. dollar climbed modestly in early Friday trading, with the euro under pressure following a round of disappointing economic data in the eurozone region.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index continued its climb after Thursday's gains and rose 0.1% to 96.614. For the week, the gauge, which measures the greenback against six rivals, is flat. Notably, it fell to a six-week low on Wednesday , following the Federal Reserve's dovish policy update.

The euro was among the weakest performers against the dollar on Friday, last buying $1.1300, down from $1.1377, it's lowest level in six days.

The eurozone manufacturing preliminary purchasing managers index fell to 51.3 in March, from 51.9 in February, a worse drop than expected. The manufacturing PMI slipped to 47.6, compared with 49.5 expected. A level below 50 denotes an economic contraction. The data stressed the slowing of the European economy , which the European Central Bank warned of in its latest update.

In Germany -- the eurozone's largest economy -- the manufacturing PMI for March drifted to 44.7, worse than expected, and less than 47.6 before. The services PMI for the same period stood at 54.9, ever so slightly better than expected. A reading of less than 50 indicates a contraction in activity.

The disappointing data briefly led German 10-year Bund yields to fall below 0% .

In that context, the Japanese yen -- a risk haven -- is stronger against both the dollar and the euro . The dollar was last down 0.5% at Yen110.24, while the euro slumped 1.1% to Yen124.63, it's lowest level since early February.

In the U.K., the British pound was modestly stronger at $1.3184, compared with $1.3107 late Thursday.

The European Union Thursday agreed a conditional extension of the March 29 Brexit deadline . If the U.K. Parliament passes a version of Prime Minister Theresa May's deal next week, the exit point will be delayed until May 22. If the vote fail -- as it has three times before already -- the U.K. has to clarify its next steps or leave without a deal by April 12.

Brexit Brief:Europe throws Theresa May, and the U.K., a lifeline

