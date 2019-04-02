Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

CURRENCIES : Dollar Bounces Back As Rally In Risky Assets Fades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

British pound rebounds as U.K.'s May calls for further Brexit delay

The U.S. dollar regained some strength amid cooler appetite for stocks and other assets perceived as risky following a Monday rally.

Monday's risk appetite had been fueled by better-than-expected economic data from China, which pushed global stocks and currencies perceived as riskier, such as emerging markets, higher. China's Caixin services purchasing managers index for March is due at 9.45 p.m. Eastern Time in Tuesday's Asia hour trading.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was last up 0.1% at 97.361.

The U.S. economic calendar was light for Tuesday. February durable goods orders contracted by 1.6% , less than expected, while core capital-expenditures orders for the same month slipped 0.1%.

The waning risk appetite left the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar the worst G-10 performers of the session in early trading.

Don't miss:Erdogan's election setback sparks investor uncertainty about Turkey's lira, financial markets

For the Aussie dollar, Tuesday's weakness appeared against the backdrop of better-than-expected economic data, including a jump in building approvals by 19.1%, where a 3.5% contraction was expected. The Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged during its April meeting.

The Australian currency last bought $0.7063, down 0.7%.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Theresa May said a further, short delay to Brexit was necessary to ensure Britain was leaving the European Union with a deal. She also said she was open to sitting down with opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to find options for the future relationship between London and Brussels. This led the British pound to retrace its earlier losses.

Sterling last bought $1.3114, up 0.1%.

On Monday, Parliament again voted on alternative Brexit plans , and none of the options managed to get a majority. The customs union proposal came the closest, falling three votes shy.

Brexit Brief:MPs fail to vote for an alternative for the second time

"The risk of a national election appears to be growing as a way to break the logjam. It would be the third election in four years," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist and Bannockburn Global Forex.

By extension, the euro , similarly exposed to Brexit risk but also struggling with economic growth issues of its own, spent Tuesday's session in negative territory. It last fetched $1.1198, compared with $1.1216.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
03:32pCURRENCIES : Dollar Bounces Back As Rally In Risky Assets Fades
DJ
02:14pShares slip after six-month peak, oil nears $70 a barrel
RE
02:11pShares slip after six-month peak, oil nears $70 a barrel
RE
02:11pShares slip after 6-month peak, oil nears $70 a barrel
RE
10:19aWalgreens Drags on Dow as U.S. Stocks Inch Lower
DJ
09:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pause After Sharp Gains
DJ
09:25aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Wirecard, Thales, Boeing, Novartis
08:24aGlobal Stocks Pause After Accelerating on Factory Data
DJ
08:00aGlobal Stocks Pause After Accelerating on Factory Data
DJ
04/01Stocks rally at start of second quarter on data, trade hopes
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About