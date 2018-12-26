Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/25
96.66   +0.11%
05:01pCURRENCIES : Dollar Claws Back Pre-holiday Losses
DJ
03:50pDollar gains as stocks rebound off lows
RE
12/24U.S. Oil Prices Fall to 18-Month Low as Wall Street Tumbles
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

CURRENCIES : Dollar Claws Back Pre-holiday Losses

0
12/26/2018 | 05:01pm CET

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

The U.S. dollar edged higher Wednesday, recovering some from its pre-Christmas Day slide .

Many financial markets were closed on Tuesday for Christmas. European markets remained closed on Wednesday as well for Boxing Day.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was up 0.1% at 96.657. With the last trading day of the year looming on Monday, the dollar gauge is headed for a 4.9% gain for 2018.

Check out:Why currency experts expect the dollar to struggle in 2019

Don't miss:Why it may be time to shine for emerging-market currencies in 2019

The euro , the greenback's major rival, was modestly higher at $1.1405 versus $1.1395 late Tuesday. The British pound last fetched $1.2692, little changed.

Traditional havens like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc , which had rallied in the risk-off environment preceding the holiday sessions, were weaker versus the buck on Wednesday. One dollar bought Yen110.48, up 0.2%, and 0.9907 francs, up 0.3%, according to FactSet.

A similar recovery was visible across U.S. stocks , which rose in premarket futures trading following the worst Christmas Eve trading session in history on Monday. Lagging behind the improved futures sentiment, the Asian session was marked by losses on the heels of the U.S. selloff, worries about the government which remains shut for now, as well as President Donald Trump criticizing the Federal Reserve once again.

In a Christmas message on Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. central bank was raising interest rates too fast . This follows reports that the president had considered firing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, which was walked back later on by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
