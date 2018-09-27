Log in
CURRENCIES : Dollar Climbs, As Euro Drops Under Italian Budget Pressure

09/27/2018 | 08:12am EDT

By Anneken Tappe

The U.S. dollar climbed Thursday, while euro traders fretted about renewed woes surrounding Italy's budget proposal.

The greenback's strength came one day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points in its third hike of the year. While the buck was more muted on the day of the rate increase, it climbed higher the day after with the ICE U.S. Dollar Index up 0.4% at 94.555.

Meanwhile, the euro was weaker, slipping to $1.1707 versus $1.1742 late Wednesday in New York. Drama ensued around Italy's budget proposal , which was expected at 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday and had been a focus of European currency traders due to its potential to cause a spat between Italy and the European Union. Analysts also worry about Italy's financial health due to the economy's large size, compared with other EU members. However, the budget could be delayed, market participants said.

The budget, which will be released by Finance minister Giovanni Tria, is expected to make good on campaign promises such as basic income but thereby also increase the deficit to 2.4% of GDP, more than expected.

Italian daily La Stampa had previously reported that Tria was ready to resign over budget in-fighting within the governing coalition, though a spokeswoman for the ministry denied this, according to a Reuters report (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-italy-budget-tria/italy-economy-ministry-denies-tria-wants-to-resign-over-budget-tussle-idUSKCN1M70QK).

"It's no surprise that euro crosses have headed south on this news," said Viraj Patel, FX strategist at ING. "Should we see any budget delay, expect euro-dollar, euro-Japanese yen and euro-Swiss franc to all move sharply lower. For now, this noise may keep a lid on euro-dollar -- and while we continue to see the pair trading in the $1.1650-$1.1800 range in the near-term, the risks are for a move towards the lower bound of this range."

Elsewhere, Argentina expanded its funding package from the International Monetary Fund to $57 billion. In July, the South American country had received a $50 billion funding arrangement from the institution after the Argentine peso spiraled into a currency crisis.

Argentina's central bank also adopted a floating currency band of 34-44 pesos per one U.S. dollar.

On Thursday, the buck bought 38.5230, little changed from Wednesday.

