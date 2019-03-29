CURRENCIES : Dollar Climbs Into Quarter-end; Sterling Near Six-week Low After Brexit Deal Rejection

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

U.K. Parliament rejects May's Brexit deal for third time

The U.S. dollar was stronger as Friday trading continued, on track for its strongest quarterly gain since the three month period ended in June last year. Elsewhere, currency traders were busy assessing next steps for the U.K.'s exit from the European Union, after lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's deal for a third time.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was last up 0.1% at 97.248, on track for a 0.6% gain on the week. For March alone, the index is up 1.1%, its best month since October. For the quarter, the greenback gauge is looking at a 1.1% gain, its best performance since the second quarter of 2018.

In the U.K., the Parliament rejected May's Brexit withdrawal agreement for a third time , having previously voted it down in January and early March. The British pound weakened in response, briefly slipping below the psychological key level of $1.30.

"After a roller coaster couple of days, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has failed to convince lawmakers to back her Brexit deal. She did, however, succeed in narrowing the scale of her loss, with a number of Conservative switchers taking the margin of defeat to 58 from 149 a few weeks ago," wrote James Smith, an economist at ING.

"Nonetheless, it's hard to escape the conclusion that as things stand, the prime minister's deal in its current form looks finished -- although this might not be the last we hear of it," he said.

London now has until April 12 to come up with a new plan. On Monday, lawmakers will again vote on alternative Brexit plans, just as they did last Wednesday, when no alternative managed to get a majority.

Sterling last bought $1.3001, compared with $1.3041 late Thursday, having swung 1.3% between its session high and low. For the quarter, however, the currency is up 1.9% against the dollar, according to FactSet.

In other currencies, the euro was little changed, buying $1.1224. The euro has fallen 1.7% since the start of the year.

The Japanese yen continued to slide against the greenback, with one dollar last buying Yen110.80, up 0.2%, and climbing 1.1% against the Japanese currency in the first quarter.