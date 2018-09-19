Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

CURRENCIES : Dollar Drifts Lower As Brexit Talks, Data Make For Volatile British Pound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

By Anneken Tappe

China reiterates that yuan devaluation won't be a used as a tool in trade spat

The U.S. dollar was slightly weaker versus many of its rivals on Wednesday, as investors focused on new Brexit-inspired turmoil surrounding the British pound, as well as China's reiteration that it wouldn't use its yuan as a trade war tool.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.1% at 94.572.

The British pound had a volatile morning on Wednesday, starting off on a stronger note and rising to a high of $1.3214 following higher-than-expected consumer price inflation numbers.

Just a week ago, the prospect of another interest rate rise in the U.K. sounded distant. Now with CPI at 2.7% -- well over the Bank of England's 2% target -- talk of another rise suddenly sounds less outlandish," said Jacob Deppe, head of trading at online trading platform Infinox.

But sentiment turned as a report from the Times of London (https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/theresa-may-to-reject-improved-eu-offer-on-irish-border-3mwvjzg2r) said U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was going to reject the European Union's new proposal regarding the Irish border , which brought sterling to a session low of $1.3098.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said late Tuesday that Brussels was ready to improve its offer on the Irish border as both the U.K. and the EU are trying to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Don't miss:Why another Brexit summit is unlikely to put investors at ease

The pound last bought $1.3144, compared with $1.3147 late Tuesday in New York. The euro , meanwhile, rose to $1.1680 against the dollar versus $1.1670, and GBP0.8886 against the pound compared with GBP0.8876.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged and reiterated that interest rates would remain ultralow for "an extended period". Japan is widely viewed to be one of the last developed market countries to move down the path of policy normalization.

The greenback was little changed versus Japan's yen , fetching Yen112.31.

On the trade war front, China's Premier Li Keqiang reiterated that China wouldn't devalue its yuan as a tool in the spat, which lend some support to the Chinese currency. The dollar bought 6.8542 yuan in Beijing and 6.8538 yuan offshore , both up 0.1%.

On Tuesday, Beijing announced it would retaliate against new U.S. tariffs with import tariffs of its own (https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinese-officials-scramble-to-respond-to-trumps-new-tariffs-1537275015?mod=hp_lead_pos1) on $60 billion worth of U.S.-made goods. President Donald Trump said Monday that the U.S. would impose a 10% levy on about $200 billion of Chinese goods.

"The reassuring comments from the Chinese premier will go a long way towards reassuring investor confidence in China. Not only will it help stabilize the yuan, but it can also play a factor in helping currencies across the region, when factoring in how important China has become to the global economy," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

Indeed, the likes of the South Korean won , the Taiwan Dollar and Indian rupee were stronger versus the greenback on Wednesday.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
02:17pCURRENCIES : Dollar Drifts Lower As Brexit Talks, Data Make For Volatile British..
DJ
01:10pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Flat, But S&P 500 Poised To Trade Near Record
DJ
12:17pMetals Prices Advance as Dollar Ticks Lower
DJ
09/18MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Higher As Investors Look Past Intensifying..
DJ
09/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Shrug Off New Tariffs to Post Gains
DJ
09/18CURRENCIES : Dollar Bounces Back From Tariff-induced Low As Treasury Yields Rise
DJ
09/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Shrug Off New Tariffs to Post Gains
DJ
09/18Copper Surges on Softer-Than-Expected Tariffs
DJ
09/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Shrug Off New Tariffs to Post Gains
DJ
09/18Global Stocks Shrug Off New Tariffs to Post Gains
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.