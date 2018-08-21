CURRENCIES : Dollar Extends Slide As Trump Fed Criticism Weighs, Kaplan Sees End Of Rate Hikes

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch , Anneken Tappe

Pound traders focus on Brexit talks

The U.S. dollar slid against major rivals on Tuesday, with investors rattled by fresh criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump over the policies of the Federal Reserve.

Making matters worse for the buck, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he was looking for three or four further rate hikes before the central bank should pause to "step back and assess the outlook for the economy." The Fed is expected to raise rates in September, possibly also in December, which would only leave one or two interest rate increases in 2019, less than the three hikes market participants currently hope for.

A popular gauge of the buck, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index , was down 0.8% at 95.178 on Tuesday, making the index's fifth losing session in a row, and the first such stretch since December 2017, according to FactSet.

Trump criticized Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at a fundraiser over the weekend, news reports said, then further complained about Fed rate increases in a Monday interview with Reuters (https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-fed-exclusive/exclusive-trump-demands-fed-help-on-economy-complains-about-interest-rate-rises-idUKKCN1L5207), while also repeating past accusations the Europe and China are currency manipulators. Trump, who appointed Powell, has previously expressed dislike of the Fed's tighter monetary policy and a strong dollar.

If repeated enough, such criticisms of the Fed by Trump could "exert a powerful influence over market expectations," but may also produce "diminishing returns" for him, said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, in a note to clients.

"I think on this one the market will come round again and the dollar bounce back, but nonetheless it does appear the market is worried that the president will exert influence on Fed policy," Wilson said.

The comments came ahead of the Kansas City Fed's annual central banker symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. later this week. Market participants are focusing on Powell's speech at 10 a.m. Eastern on Friday.

The euro has fallen 4.8% against the dollar in the year so far. The shared currency started 2018 strong, but weakened in part as hopes for tighter policy from the European Central Bank were disappointed. The euro benefited from dollar weakness, last buying $1.1586 up from $1.1484 late Monday in New York, marking its highest level in about a week and a half.

Similarly, the greenback has strengthened some 5% against China's yuan in 2018, which is still less than the buck's performance against other emerging-market currencies such as the Brazilian real , Russian ruble and South African rand .

One dollar last bought 6.8487 yuan in Beijing , down 0.1%, and 6.8261 yuan offshore , up 0.1%, where the currency trades a bit more freely.

Elsewhere, traders of Britain's pound are closely watching a meeting between U.K. Brexit minister Dominic Raab and European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier to discuss the future relationship between London and Brussels. While risks have been rising that the U.K. is facing a no-deal exit, Raab commented over Twitter Tuesday that he was "confident" a deal could be struck. Barnier said the Brexit negotiations would be "continuous" from now on but that they were in the final stage and that the U.K. needed to respect the single market, late in the European day, according to reports.

The pound was stronger, also benefiting from the weaker greenback, buying $1.2897, up from $1.2795 late Monday.