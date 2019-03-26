CURRENCIES : Dollar Inches Higher Despite Weak Consumer-confidence Data

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

British pound holds gains ahead of parliamentary votes on Brexit alternatives on Wednesday

The U.S. dollar rebounded from modest losses in Tuesday trading, shaking off a weaker-than-anticipated consumer-confidence read.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was last up 0.2% to 96.729, despite weaker-than-expected consumer-confidence index for March that underlined worries about the economy. The index fell to 124.1 in March, compared with 133 expected.

Don't miss:Favorable factors stacking up for dollar bears, with this caveat

Also on the data front, housing starts for February came in just below expectations . Building permits for the same month eased slightly from previous data. The Case-Shiller home price index for January read 4.3%, below the previous read.

Elsewhere, the British pound remained in focus ahead of debates and votes on Brexit alternatives in the U.K. Parliament on Wednesday.

Late Monday, 329 members of Parliament voted to seize control of the Brexit process and have so-called indicative votes to find a Brexit solution that the majority of the House of Commons can support. This dealt a fresh blow to embattled Prime Minister Theresa May. Alternatives could range from a longer Brexit delay to a second referendum.

Brexit Brief:MPs take control of Brexit process

May's Brexit deal was expected to come to a third vote this week, after earlier versions were rejected by lawmakers in January and earlier this month. On Monday, the premier acknowledged that she didn't have enough support to bring it to a vote yet, but she could still put it to a vote as the week goes on.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party -- May's coalition partner -- on Tuesday said that a one-year Brexit delay to hammer out an alternative deal would be preferable to May's deal.

"Market consensus believes the majority of MPs would prefer a move toward a permanent customs union option, which would in turn require an extension of article 50 by the year-end," said Dean Popplewell, vice president of market analysis at Oanda. "The downside is that a long extension to Brexit would bring 'prolonged uncertainty."

The British pound was stronger on Tuesday, buying $1.3230, compared with $1.3196.

The euro slipped as the dollar index strengthened, last buying $1.1278, compared with $1.1315 late Monday.

In European data, German GfK consumer confidence slipped to 10.4 for April, versus 10.8 expected.

Japan's yen , meanwhile, continued to ease against the U.S. dollar, with the buck buying Yen110.49, up 0.5%. The yen had rallied on Friday as government bonds yields were falling.