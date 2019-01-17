Log in
CURRENCIES : Dollar, Major Currencies Stable As Shutdown, Brexit And Muted European Data Scrutinized

01/17/2019 | 08:40am EST

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

Many currencies were trading rather range bound around the unchanged mark early Thursday, as market for the majors, such as the dollar, euro and pound, await fresh drivers and risk sentiment cooled.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was little changed at 96.056, while the euro was slightly stronger at $1.1401.

The Brexit-sensitive British pound fetched $1.2886, little changed from Wednesday.

The Japanese yen meanwhile strengthened against the greenback, with one dollar buying Yen108.83 of the safe-haven currency, down 0.3%.

The thematic backdrop was largely the same on Thursday as earlier in the week. Dollar traders were focussing on news about trade relations and the partial government shutdown, now on day 27. In economic data, jobless claims fell in the latest week, but revealed that more furloughed federal workers were collecting benefits. Meanwhile, a measure of the Philadelphia-area economy recovered sharply in early January.

Elsewhere, across the pond, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was holding cross-party Brexit talks but had not raised extending article 50 with Brussels so far, a spokesperson of the prime minister said. May's government on Wednesday narrowly survived a vote of no-confidence brought by her opposition, after the premier's Brexit deal was voted down in a landslide by parliamentarians on Tuesday.

Check out:What is a no-confidence vote?

The government has until Monday, Jan. 21, to offer up an alternative deal, and will provide time to debate and vote on next steps on Brexit on Jan. 29.

In other European news, the final reading of December consumer price inflation in the eurozone came in at the lowest level since April, at 1.6%. All this comes just one week ahead of the European Central Bank's first meeting of 2019 and shortly after ECB President Mario Draghi said that economic developments were weaker than expected .

