CURRENCIES : Dollar On Track To End Week In The Red, While Havens Clamber Higher

12/28/2018 | 07:00pm CET

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

The dollar continued to suffer Friday as investors braced for further volatility in the stock market.

Stock-market volatility saw major U.S. indexes post their best percentage gains since 2009 on the day after Christmas, just after notching the worst decline in the trading session before Christmas in history.

Meanwhile, stocks were flipping between gains and losses in another volatile session on Friday.

"The roller coaster in U.S. equity markets at what's usually a quiet time of year continued on Thursday...The FX market had a more risk-averse takeaway with the Swiss franc leading and Australian dollar lagging," wrote Adam Button at Intermarket Strategies.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.1% at 96.390. The gauge is looking at a 0.6% drop in the week. With only one trading day left in the year, it has so far gained 4.6% in 2018.

Currencies that are considered more traditional havens, like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc , continued their climb versus the buck on Friday. One dollar bought Yen110.39, down 0.6%, and 0.9842 francs, down 0.4% against both currencies.

The Australian dollar recovered from the slump it logged during the Asian session and rose versus the greenback, buying $0.7042, compared with $0.7030 late Thursday in New York. Australia's dollar is one of the most risk-sensitive developed market currencies, sensitive to global growth and commodity prices.

Other dollar rivals, such as the euro and British pound also benefited from dollar weakness and climbed higher.

The partial U.S. government shutdown continues to keep investors on their toes. President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1078632205210058752) morning, threatening to "close the Southern border entirely," if congressional Democrats don't approve funding for a border wall. Trump also complained that the U.S. was losing money to Mexico through the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was replaced by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement signed in late November after 15 of negotiations.

Mexico's peso was little changed, with one dollar buying 19.6810 pesos.

