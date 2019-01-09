Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

CURRENCIES : Dollar Slides To 3-month Low Ahead Of Fed Minutes As Rivals Gain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:22pm EST

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

Bank of Canada leaves interest rates unchanged; U.K. government loses Brexit timetable vote

The U.S. dollar lost ground versus its rivals on Wednesday as investors waited for minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting and an anticipated statement on U.S.-China trade relations.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada downgraded its predictions for the Canadian economy in light of ailing oil prices, while U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's government suffered a blow in a parliamentary vote.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.6% at 95.303, at its lowest level since mid-October, according to FactSet. The rose to its best level since October at $1.1531, versus $1.1442 late Tuesday. Similarly, the British pound climbed higher to $1.2774 from $1.2716.

As, U.S.-China trade talks appear to have ended on a positive not in Beijing and global stock indexes bounced higher in response . A statement is expected later in the day.

Tuesday night's address from President Donald Trump contained little new information as the president spoke of a humanitarian crisis at the border but didn't declare a state of emergency to secure funding for a border wall. With no solution on the horizon, the partial shutdown of the U.S. government over the southern border is set to continue.

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting from December, which delivered a rate increase, are due at 2 p.m. Eastern. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told The Wall Street Journal in an interview Tuesday (https://www.wsj.com/articles/feds-bullard-warns-more-rate-rises-could-lead-to-a-recession-11547030700?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2) that while he remained upbeat on the U.S. economy, the country could face a recession if the central bank raised interest rates further. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, meanwhile, sees as many as three rate increases "eventually ", while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he didn't think the Fed should push rates above the neutral level.

In other central bank news, the Bank of Canada kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75% and downgraded its projections for 2019 gross domestic product growth to 1.7% , in part due to the drop in oil prices. Nevertheless, the Canadian dollar strengthened, with the greenback last buying C$1.3215, down from C$1.3274 late Tuesday.

Also check out: Turkish lira slides as Erdogan rejects U.S. calls, threatens 'necessary lesson' to Kurds

In Brexit matters, the U.K. government suffered two blows in parliamentary votes on Wednesday. First, 303 U.K. lawmakers backed an amendment that restricts the government from making changes to tax laws if its forces the country into a no-deal Brexit. Then, parliament voted in favor of the so-called Grieve amendment , which says that May's government has three days to come up with an alternative if her Brexit deal gets voted down next Tuesday. Otherwise control of Brexit will go to Parliament.

Don't miss:Brexit: This chart shows what (probably) happens next

Also

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
01:22pCURRENCIES : Dollar Slides To 3-month Low Ahead Of Fed Minutes As Rivals Gain
DJ
01:07pGold Rises on Fed Officials' Comments, Weaker Dollar
DJ
01:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
11:46aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Higher For 4th Straight Day Amid Signs Of Easing U.S...
DJ
11:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
10:50aDollar drops to lowest since October on U.S.-China trade hope
RE
10:50aDollar drops to lowest since October on U.S.-China trade hope
RE
10:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan, Verizon
09:55aU.S. Markets Open Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Wrap Up
DJ
09:52aU.S. Markets Open Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Wrap Up
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.