Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

CURRENCIES : Dollar Slips As Haven-related Buying Boosts Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

By Anneken Tappe

Sterling hovers in the red despite Theresa May's call for calm

Geopolitical noise was the focus of foreign exchange investors on Monday, leaving traditional havens like Japan's yen and Switzerland's franc among the best performers, while the U.S. dollar struggled.

The topics were plentiful. On the Brexit front, the Irish border remains a sore point for the U.K. and the European Union , as they failed to find a compromise. Northern Ireland is part of the U.K., while the Republic of Ireland is an EU member state, leading to questions about how their border will be treated post-Brexit. The next EU summit, which will have Brexit at its center once again, is due to kick off on Wednesday.

"The pound opened below the psychological $1.31 handle on concerns that a Brexit agreement might be slipping away after the U.K. and EU negotiators were said to have called 'a pause' in their Brexit talks and would now wait for the outcome of a summit midweek before any resumption," said Dean Poppelwell, vice president of market analysis at Oanda.

Sterling since edged higher, last buying $1.3143, up from $1.3142 late Friday in New York.

"If there is insufficient progress [at the summit], the possibility of a special summit next month to finalize an agreement looks dead in the water. Dealers expect the pound to remain volatile in the short-term," Poppelwell said.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May addressed her parliament on Monday, called for "calm heads" and said the negotiations were now in the final stages.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italy will submit its controversial budget proposal to the European Commission on Monday. The proposal sees Europe's fourth largest economy run a higher budget deficit to make good on campaign promises of the ruling coalition, setting up a clash with Brussels over EU fiscal rules.

German politics were also in focus after the Bavarian Christian Social Union -- Chancellor Angela Merkel's sister party -- registered the worst result in decades in regional elections which also saw the far-right Alternative for Germany party win enough votes to enter Bavaria's parliament. Merkel's coalition government has faced much strain since the leader won a fourth term last year, periodically causing concern about snap elections among investors.

Nevertheless, the euro started the week in the green, rising to $1.1583, compared with $1.1560 late Friday.

Meanwhile in the U.S., investors are digesting comments from President Donald Trump who threatened "severe punishment" for Saudi Arabia, should any connection between the country and a missing journalist be found. Saudi Arabia responded with the threat of retaliation. In the same 60 Minutes interview, Trump also said a third round of import tariffs for Chinese goods could come and that China wouldn't be able to fight back.

Trump on Monday seemed to soften his stance on Saudi Arabia after speaking with the country's ruler. Trump said it was possible that "rogue killers" were behind the disappearance of the journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was last down 0.2% at 95.069, reversing Friday's gains .

The Swiss franc and Japanese yen were meanwhile benefiting from the risk-off mood that reigned in the face of the political headlines as well as weaker stocks in Europe and Asia. U.S. stocks are also expected to open Monday's session lower.

One dollar last bought 0.9878 franc, down 0.5% near a two-week low, while also fetching Yen111.80, down 0.4%, earlier hitting its lowest in about a month.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
05:16pCURRENCIES : Dollar Slips As Haven-related Buying Boosts Japanese Yen, Swiss Fra..
DJ
04:08pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Flips Between Gains And Losses As Stocks Attempt To Boun..
DJ
04:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Mixed After Volatile Week
DJ
12:59pGlobal Stocks Resume Their Slide
DJ
12:27pGlobal Stocks Resume Their Slide
DJ
10:04aGlobal Stocks Resume Their Slide
DJ
10/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rebound After Losing Earlier Gains
DJ
10/12MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rally To Close Higher But Log Worst Week Since March
DJ
10/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rebound After Losing Earlier Gains
DJ
10/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rebound After Losing Earlier Gains -- U..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.