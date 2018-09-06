CURRENCIES : Dollar Slips As Hiring Data Puts Spotlight On August Jobs Report

By Anneken Tappe

China's yuan gains on dollar as trade volatility remains

A popular gauge of the U.S. dollar retreated slightly in subdued action Thursday with investor focus fixed in part this week on the U.S. job market.

U.S. economic data released a day ahead of the latest closely watched jobs report included the ADP private-sector employment snapshot for August. Its softer-than-expected result undercut expectations for a strong reading in the government's broader hiring report out Friday, though the ADP figures have been a less-than-perfect guide to the official numbers. Meanwhile, first-time jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sep. 1 came in at 203,000, below the MarketWatch consensus forecast of 212,000, further evidence of a super tight job market.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.2% at 95.033, on a course to finish the week in negative territory.

"Friday's jobs report will be more impactful, but the ADP numbers definitely disappointed," said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank, who called Thursday's trading environment a "mixed bag but pretty flat all in."

"All in all, we've been finding a plateau in a lot of currencies, certainly in the dollar," he said.

The buck's major rival--the euro --was slightly weaker at $1.1625 versus $1.1630 late Wednesday, following earlier negative headlines from German manufacturing orders for July. Economists thought orders had grown by 1.8%, but they instead contracted by almost 1%, which some bullish market participants characterized as "distressing."

The British pound , Japanese yen and Swiss franc were the best performers among major currencies. Sterling had a turbulent trading day Tuesday , rallying more than 1% from a near two-week low on reports that the U.K. could get away with a less detailed Brexit deal.

The pound last bought $1.2934, compared with $1.2906. The dollar meanwhile bought Yen110.86 and 0.9660 franc--both at a three day low, according to FactSet.

Canada's dollar jumped in afternoon trading as Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Gov. Carolyn Wilkins said in a speech that the central bank's governing council had discussed abandoning its gradual approach to raising interest rates in favor of faster hikes. While the council decided against changing pace, the loonie, as the Canadian currency is also known, still got a boost.

One U.S. dollar last bought C$1.3136, compared with the intraday high of C$1.3227 and C$1.3178 late Wednesday.

On the trade front, a fresh bout of U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports is due to take effect on Thursday, all the while the U.S. and Canada are chugging along in negotiations to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement. President Donald Trump hinted Wednesday, that the trade deal could come as early as the weekend.

China's yuan was slightly stronger versus the dollar on Thursday, with one dollar buying 6.8362 yuan in Beijing , and 6.8456 yuan in the more freely trading offshore market .