CURRENCIES : Dollar Slips As Yen And Franc Havens Gain

By Anneken Tappe

Euro and sterling hold ground in the green ahead of Italian budget submission and Brexit summit

Geopolitical noise was the focus of foreign exchange investors on Monday, as safe havens like Japan's yen and Switzerland's franc gained and the dollar struggled.

The topics were plentiful. On the Brexit front, the Irish border remains a sore point for the U.K. and the European Union , as they failed to find a compromise. Northern Ireland is part of the U.K., while the Republic of Ireland is an EU member state, leading to questions about how their border will be treated post Brexit. The next EU summit, which will have Brexit at its center once again, is due to kick off on Wednesday.

"The pound opened below the psychological $1.31 handle on concerns that a Brexit agreement might be slipping away after the U.K. and EU negotiators were said to have called 'a pause' in their Brexit talks and would now wait for the outcome of a summit mid-week before any resumption," said Dean Poppelwell, vice president of market analysis at Oanda.

Sterling since edged higher, last buying $1.3171, up from $1.3142 late Friday in New York.

"If there is insufficient progress [at the summit], the possibility of a special summit next month to finalize an agreement looks dead in the water. Dealers expect the pound to remain volatile in the short-term," Poppelwell said.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make a statement in parliament later on Monday.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italy will submit its contentious budget proposal to the European Commission on Monday. The proposal sees Europe's fourth largest economy run a higher budget deficit to make good on campaign promises of the ruling coalition.

German politics were also in focus after the Bavarian Christian Social Union -- Chancellor Angela Merkel's sister party -- registered the worst result in decades in regional elections which also saw the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party win enough votes to enter Bavaria's parliament. Merkel's coalition government has faced much strain since the leader won a forth term last year, periodically causing concern about snap elections among investors.

Nevertheless, the euro started the week in the green, rising to $1.1594, compared with $1.1560 late Friday.

Meanwhile in the U.S., investors are digesting comments from President Donald Trump who threatened "severe punishment" for Saudi Arabia, should any connection between the country and a missing journalist be found. Saudi Arabia responded with the threat of retaliation. In the same 60 Minutes interview, Trump also said a third round of import tariffs for Chinese goods could come and that China wouldn't be able to fight back.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was last down 0.2% at 95.015, reversing Friday's gains .

The Swiss franc and Japanese yen were meanwhile benefitting from the risk-off mood that reigned in the face of the political headlines as well as weaker stocks in Europe and Asia. U.S. stocks are also expected to open Monday's session lower.

Once dollar last bought 0.9856 franc, down 0.7% at a two-week low, while also fetching Yen111.83, down 0.3%, its lowest in about a month.