CURRENCIES : Dollar Snaps Losing Streak, British Pound Pulls Back From 9-month High

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

The U.S. dollar broke a four-day dip on Thursday, climbing higher against its rivals amid Sino-American trade news and weakness in European currencies. The British pound retraced its gains from a day ago as traders awaited a third key vote on Brexit.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index climbed 0.3% to 96.784 on Thursday, breaking a four-day losing streak. The euro slipped 0.2% to $1.1303.

The British pound pulled back from the nine-month high it touched after the U.K. Parliament ruled out a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday. Sterling also recorded its biggest one-day move in nearly two-years on Wednesday, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The pound last bought $1.3218, down from $1.3337. Against the euro , sterling also slipped, with one euro last buying GBP0.8540, up 0.6%.

"In terms of its cumulative return week-to-date, the pound has traded like there is a clear way forward to the removal of "cliff edge" risk, a 'soft Brexit' or no Brexit. We're not confident there is a clear way forward to anything," wrote Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO.

Parliament's rejection of a no-deal outcome was part of three key votes on the U.K.'s exit from the European Union this week. On Tuesday, Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, while on Thursday, lawmakers will vote on whether to extend the Brexit deadline until after March 29.

Market participants expect an extension. So far all votes have been in line with expectations.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, tweeted that the U.S. was looking forward to negotiating a trade deal with the U.K.

(https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1106153554518130688)

Elsewhere on the trade front, a trade meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been delayed to at least April, according to a Bloomberg report (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-14/china-u-s-said-to-push-back-trump-xi-meeting-to-at-least-april?srnd=premium). The two heads of state were initially expected to meet in March.

Check out:China stocks and yuan may have more room to rally, says strategist

China's yuan weakened against the dollar amid mixed economic data that also weighed on Chinese stocks . One dollar last bought 6.7259 yuan in Beijing and 6.7309 yuan in the offshore market.