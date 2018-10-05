CURRENCIES : Dollar Softens Slightly After U.S. Economy Adds 138,000 Jobs In September

By Aaron Hankin

The Canadian dollar is poised to give up some recent gains, says Sweeting

The U.S. dollar was trading lower on Friday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the U.S. economy added 134,000 jobs in September, the unemployment rate fell to 3.7% and average hourly earnings were 0.3%.

The ICE Dollar Index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six of its closest rivals, was at 95.59, compared with 95.77 late Thursday.

Analysts polled by MarketWatch had expected a reading of 168,000 new jobs for September.

"The U.S. data was a bit lackluster compared to what we expected," said Lennon Sweeting, director and head trader at Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd., a Toronto trading platform. "I do think we are in a mixed environment and the dollar will perform differently against the majors. However, I do think the loonie [Canadian dollar] is poised to give up its recent gains made from the Nafta," he said, referring to the revised North American Free Trade Agreement.

Sweeting added that as the Federal Reserve maintains its rate path and U.S. yields climb, flows into U.S. dollars should increase.

The euro, which has struggled most of the week against the dollar as budget concerns out of Italy weigh on the shared currency, was last changing hands at $1.1536, compared with $1.1516 late Thursday.

Dean Popplewell, a market strategist at Oanda, said the euro remains "within striking distance of this week's low outright" against the dollar as Italy's budget clash combined with antiestablishment rhetoric from Rome leaders has provided euro bears "with further ammo."

As it stands, the euro is on track for its third consecutive weekly decline.

Meanwhile, the British pound was the best performing major currency, trading at $1.3094, compared with $1.3020 Thursday. Sterling got a bump higher yesterday after it appeared Ireland would back U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to exit from the European Union, widely referred to as Brexit, or British exit.

The Japanese yen a barometer for investor appetite, moved higher against the buck, trading at Yen113.81 compared with Yen113.90 on Thursday. It was trading at 113.97 prior to the release of the September job report.

In North America, the Canadian dollar is mostly unchanged at C$1.2920 versus C$1.2922 Thursday.

Down under, the Australian dollar continues is decline, trading at $0.7077. The Aussie made a fresh 2 1/2 -year low against the dollar Friday, trading to $0.7053, according to FactSet data.