CURRENCIES : Dollar Stages Modest Recovery; Sterling Slides With 80 Days Left Until Brexit

01/08/2019 | 02:40pm EST

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

The U.S. dollar staged a modest rise on Tuesday -- its first since dovishly interpreted remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the end of last week -- while traders of the British pound focused on the Brexit deadline that is only 80 days away.

The U.S. dollar rose after having started the week on weaker footing. Equally, the euro, which sharply rallied against the buck on Monday , retraced some of its gains.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was 0.2% higher to 95.895 after sliding 0.5% on Monday, according to FactSet.

The euro slipped to $1.1446 from $1.1476 late Monday in New York.

This was the first comeback of the buck since Powell on Friday said the Fed was taking a "patient" approach to monetary policy. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic echoed those comments on Monday, saying the central bank may only raise interest rates once in 2019 .

The antipodean currencies fared the worst, with the New Zealand dollar sliding to $0.6729 versus $0.6754 late Monday in New York. The Australian last bought $0.7140, down from $0.7147.

In the U.K., Brexit continued to be the name of the game with only 80 days left until the March 29 deadline when the U.K. is meant to leave the European Union. However, analysts are assessing the likelihood of a Brexit delay .

Don't miss:Here are 4 ways Brexit could play out, in 1 chart

"Many analysts are still expecting a soft Brexit and that could help drive [the] British pound to $1.35 to $1.40," wrote Edward Moya, chief market strategist at Oanda, in a note. "The potential outcomes for Brexit are still numerous with the more likely scenario being a soft Brexit or an extension of article 50."

Sterling on Tuesday bought $1.2718, down from $1.2779.

Prime Minister Theresa May will put the deal she reached with Brussels late last year to a vote in Parliament on Jan. 15, though she is expected to lose the vote, according to Moya.

