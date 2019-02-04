Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

CURRENCIES : Dollar Starts The Week Stronger Across The Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 09:58am EST

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

The U.S. dollar started the week on a stronger note against most of its rivals on Monday, shaking off weakness that followed the Federal Reserve's dovish about-face last week.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was 0.3% higher at 95.856. Last week, the index dropped 0.2% in its second down week in a row.

Check out:What's next for the dollar in this 'patient' Powell world?

Dollar strength pervaded through the currency market, including major pairs like the euro and Japanese yen . The buck last fetched Yen110.09, up 0.5% to its strongest level since late December, according to FactSet.

The euro meanwhile also grappled with weak eurozone producer price data. In December, the price index contracted 0.8% month-on-month, more than expected. On the year, the currency bloc's PPI rose 3%, versus 3.2% expected.

The euro was last slightly weaker at $1.1433, versus $1.1459 late Friday in New York.

Australia' dollar was among the worst performers at the start of the week, dropping to $0.7217 from $0.7250 late Friday In New York, after weaker-than-expected building permits data.

Don't miss:Why the Australian dollar is the world's riskiest currency

Early in the Australian Tuesday session, the country's central bank is due for its first update of the year.

"The Reserve Bank of Australia may have to acknowledge some weakness in the housing market in its statement tomorrow, which is a cause for some concern, although personally I think it's more likely that the big move comes on Friday with the release of the statement on monetary policy and its new forecasts," said Marshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global.

In other central bank news, British pound traders are looking ahead to Thursday, when the Bank of England's first monetary policy meeting of the year takes place. Investors will likely also look for Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney's assessment of the government's navigation of Brexit.

In U.K. economic data, the CIPS construction purchasing managers index slipped to 50.6 in January, failing to meet consensus expectations of 52.2. For PMIs, a level above 50 denotes economic expansion.

Sterling was weaker, buying $1.3053, down from $1.3082.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
09:58aCURRENCIES : Dollar Starts The Week Stronger Across The Board
DJ
09:47aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Trade Mixed As Investors Await Alphabet Earnings
DJ
09:28aStronger Dollar, Higher Treasury Yields Hurt Gold
DJ
07:39aGlobal Stocks Pause Ahead of Next Round of Trade Talks
DJ
07:37aWorld stocks muted, dollar firms on fading U.S. job's bounce
RE
05:58aGlobal Stocks Pause Ahead of Next Round of Trade Talks
DJ
04:11aGlobal Stocks Pause Ahead of Next Round of Trade Talks
DJ
02/01Stock rally flags after strong U.S. data, bond yields rise
RE
02/01Stock rally flags after strong U.S. data, bond yields rise
RE
02/01Dollar gains vs yen after U.S. jobs, manufacturing data
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.