CURRENCIES : Dollar Strength Boosted By Ailing Euro

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

European Central Bank warns of downbeat growth; German government reportedly downgrades GDP outlook

The U.S. dollar strengthened further on Thursday afternoon, while the euro fell back from on earlier bump on a day that saw the European Central Bank warn of downbeat economic growth and the German government reportedly downgrade its 2019 gross domestic product forecast.

As expected, the ECB left interest rates unchanged , reiterating that they would remain at record lows at least until the summer. During the subsequent news conference, ECB President Mario Draghi acknowledged that the eurozone growth outlook had shifted to the downside, leading to euro to slide to its session low. Draghi also named geopolitical uncertainties , the threat of protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and financial market volatility as issues, joining in the chorus of other central bankers.

At the same time, he said that these negative factors could wash out rather quickly if some of the geopolitical problems were to get resolved. That comment helped the euro back on its feet and the shared currency moved back to an unchanged level versus late Wednesday.

"Draghi also said that a part of the ECB's Governing Council still does not exclude a more benign outcome and also stated that the probability of a recession was still low. In sum, the increased uncertainty, as well as the persistence of the uncertainty, motivated the ECB to shift its balance of risks to the growth outlook to the downside," wrote Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany.

Meanwhile, Germany's Handelsblatt reported Berlin had cut its GDP forecast for 2019 to 1% from 1.8% in the fall, attributing its decision to the slowing global economy and the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Earlier, eurozone flash PMI readings for January showed the manufacturing index slipping to 50.5 and services to 50.8. The composite PMI read 50.7. A value above 50 denotes economic expansion.

The euro thus had a turbulent day, slipping at the start of Draghi's news conference before recovering back to an unchanged level versus Wednesday. Following the German GDP news, the shared currency collapsed to a session low below $1.13. It last bought $1.1304, compared with $1.1381 Wednesday.

Its main rival, the U.S. dollar, measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index was 0.5% higher at 96.581, regaining its strength after trading down for the first two days of the holiday-shortened U.S. week.

In U.S. economic data, first-time jobless claims for the week ended Jan. 19 came in at 199,000, lower than expected, while leading economic indicators for December contracted by 0.1% from a 0.2% expansion before.

On the trade front, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/24/commerce-secretary-wilbur-ross-the-us-is-miles-and-miles-from-a-trade-deal-with-china.html) the U.S. was "miles and miles" away from a trade deal with China, adding further concerns for investors.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar was having a bad day, trading down to $0.7088 from $0.7142 late Wednesday in New York.

Local jobs data showed a drop in full-time jobs offset by part-time jobs, and the National Australia Bank announced it would raise mortgage rates by 12 to 16 basis points. The move on mortgages comes after other commercial Australian banks had already raised their rates last year. It is considered to put additional pressure on debt-laden households. Prices in Australia's property market have fallen off their highs of late.

Australia finds itself in the middle of the U.S.-China trade spat due to its close ties to the Chinese economy through iron ore exports.

