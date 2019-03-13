Log in
US DOLLAR INDEX
CURRENCIES : Dollar Weaker As British Pound Bounces Higher Ahead Of 'hard Brexit' Vote

03/13/2019 | 10:56am EDT

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

The U.S. dollar remained weak against many of its rivals on Wednesday following some economic data a day after inflation figures failed to provide support. Meanwhile, the British pound remained in focus as lawmakers are gearing up for a second of three key Brexit votes next week.

On Tuesday, the British Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for a second time. Since the first rejection in January, May had received additional assurances from the European Union with regards to the treatment of the Northern Irish border with the Republic of Ireland, but it wasn't enough to sway the vote in her favor. May's loss also reintroduced talk of fresh elections in all the drama.

Brexit Brief:So what next? A Brexit Q&A

In Wednesday's vote, lawmakers will decide whether they want a hard, no-deal Brexit on March 29, in which the U.K., would leave the EU with no agreement governing the relationship with Brussels and widely viewed as the worst-case scenario. Market expectations are that Parliament will vote against this, which gave sterling a boost in early Wednesday trading.

(https://twitter.com/VPatelFX/status/1105572243390775297)

The pound last bought $1.3183, compared with $1.3073 late Tuesday.

If Parliament rejects a hard Brexit, lawmakers will then vote on an extension of the March 29 deadline on Thursday.

In the U.S., the dollar slipped for yet another day, as recent economic data, including Tuesday's consumer-price index, failed to provide a catalyst to the upside. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.2% at 96.741.

The producer-price index didn't help matters on Wednesday, as the read for February came in at 0.1%, just below expectations. Over the past 12 months, the PPI rose 1.9%, versus 2% before.

In other data, core capital goods orders rose 0.8% in January, while durable-goods orders increased 0.4%. Construction spending for January came in at an upbeat 1.9%, compared with 0.5% expected.

In other currencies, the euro is showing sensitivity to the Brexit showdown as well, though much of it is confined to the euro-sterling pair . Against the dollar, the shared currency was marginally stronger at $1.1310, compared with $1.1289 late Tuesday, while it bought GBP0.8581, down 0.6%, against the pound.

