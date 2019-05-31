CURRENCIES : Japanese Yen Soars As Trump's Mexico Tariff Threat Adds To Haven-inspired Buying

By William Watts, MarketWatch

Mexican peso plunges 3% versus U.S. dollar

The Japanese yen's reputation as the world's pre-eminent currency haven during times of turmoil was intact Friday after President Donald Trump's threat to levy tariffs on all Mexican imports in an effort to pressure the country into stopping immigrants from entering the U.S. illegally sent shivers through global financial markets.

The U.S. dollar dropped 0.8% against the yen to Yen108.75, while the euro was off 0.6% to Yen121.25. The Mexican peso plunged versus the U.S. dollar, with the Canadian dollar also feeling the heat.

Global equity markets fell, with U.S. stock-index futures pointing to heavy losses for Wall Street. Safety-seeking investors piled into government bonds, sending the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note below 2% for the first time since early 2018 as the yield on the 10-year German government bond, or bund, dropped further into negative territory. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

"In FX, collapsing bond yields means one thing only -- a stronger yen," said Kit Juckes, global macro strategist at Société Générale, in a note.

The Japanese yen tends to find support in part due to large global holdings by Japanese investors. Repatriation during periods of global turmoil tend to boost the currency.

Also, Japanese government bond yields, while negative, are now higher than those offered by Germany, Juckes noted, while the country's economy is also relatively strong.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, jumped more than 3% versus its Mexican counterpart to fetch 19.78 pesos. The dollar traded as high as 19.83 pesos, its strongest versus the currency since December. The U.S. unit rose 0.4% against the Canadian dollar to C$1.3559.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the U.S. unit against a basket of six major rivals, was off 0.1% at 98.034.

The euro edged higher to $1.1145 versus the dollar, compared with $1.1131 in North American trade late Friday. The British pound was off 0.2% at $1.2581.

The Swiss franc , also a popular haven currency, also gained ground. The U.S. dollar was off 0.2% at 1.006 francs.

Investors will also pay close attention to April data on personal income and spending, including personal-consumption expenditures inflation, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of price pressures, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. Analysts surveyed by MarketWatch expect core PCE inflation to show a 0.2% rise after a flat reading in March.

Falling bond yields come as investors pencil in rate cuts by the Fed.

"The key to the performance of financial assets could be whether the Fed resists market pressure for rate cuts...Our view is still that the market is right to think that the next move will be a cut, but we still think that there will be less cuts and they will come at a later stage than the market currently anticipates," said Steven Barrow, head of G-10 strategy at Standard Bank, in a note.