CURRENCIES : Jobs Report Fails To Alleviate Pressure On U.S. Dollar Applied By A 'patient' Powell

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

The U.S. dollar held its losses in the face of a jobs report that outpaced economists' average expectations.

New jobs added to the economy amounted to 304,000 , versus the 170,000 expected, in January. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, ticked up to 4% from 3.9% due to the partial government that lasted for a record 35 days, including most of January.

The employment figures failed to engender full-throated optimism from dollar bulls. The greenback suffered a blow earlier in the week when the Federal Reserve turned more dovish than expected during its first monetary-policy update of the year, with Friday's data unlikely to alter that view. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would be more "patient" on future rate hikes, supporting dollar bulls who had already grown skeptical of the number of rate hikes for 2019.

In fact, the jobs report may have just lent more support to the dovish Fed. Once you dig into it, "this is far from a perfect jobs report. The big downward revision to December's new jobs total takes the shine off January's headline figure. And wage growth remains disappointingly weak for such a tight labor market," said David Lamb, head of dealing at Fexco Corporate Payments. "All this means inflationary pressure is modest and the Fed will feel no hurry to push through it next interest-rate hike. This is why the dollar's initial rally soon fizzled out, and its progress has since been as glacial as the frozen Midwest ."

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , a popular measure of the buck against six rivals, retraced its losses briefly, before falling back into negative territory. The gauge was little changed in negative territory at 95.575. It is headed for a weekly loss of around 0.2%, according to FactSet data.

"The dollar's depressed price action this week suggests that bulls are tired and clearly in trouble," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

Following the jobs report, readings for the January manufacturing index , November construction outlays and January consumer sentiment were better than expected. Despite outperforming consensus forecasts, consumer sentiment was at it worst level since President Donald Trump was elected .

In other economic data, China's Markit/Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index for January came in lower than expected late Thursday, at 48.3, compared with the 49.5 expected. Any number below 50 denotes worsening economic conditions. While China's official PMIs, reported Wednesday, let market participants fretting over a global downturn breathe a momentary sigh of relief, Friday's data brought those fears right back in focus.

While Chinese stock indexes finished Friday's session in the green, the yuan was weaker versus the buck, along with many other emerging-market currencies. One dollar last bought 6.7449 yuanin Beijing, up 0.7%, and 6.7558 yuanoffshore, also up 0.7%.

The latest round of U.S.-China trade talks wrapped up Thursday in Washington, amid positive comments from Trump .

The eurowas firmly in positive territory, buying $1.1463, up from $1.1449 late Thursday. Flash readings for harmonized eurozone consumer-price inflation had come in earlier, showing an increase in core inflation to 1.1% on a year-over-year basis, versus the 1% expected. Headline CPI, however, was in line with expectations and lower than the prior reading at 1.4%.

The currency block's manufacturing PMI for January was also in line with the consensus forecast at 50.5.

Despite a lack of new developments on the Brexit front, the British poundwas the worst major currency performer in early trading, last trading at $1.3080 from $1.3111.

