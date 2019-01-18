CURRENCIES : Positive Trade Sentiment Lifts Dollar Against Japanese Yen

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

The U.S. dollar strengthened across the board as positive news on the China trade bolstered sentiment in the end of the week.

China is now offering a path to eliminate its trade imbalance with the U.S. by ramping up imports over the next six years to reach more than $1 trillion annually, according to Bloomberg (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-18/china-offers-path-to-eliminate-us-trade-imbalance-sources).

This follows a report by The Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-weighs-lifting-china-tariffs-to-hasten-trade-deal-calm-markets-11547754006?mod=hp_lead_pos1) from late Thursday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested to ease tariffs on China to support markets. Though denied by a Treasury spokesman, the report has helped drive investors into assets perceived as risk and away from so-called havens. U.S. stocks also were set to trade higher .

All this comes ahead of Chinese economic growth data for the fourth quarter over the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in the U.S., with stocks and bonds in the U.S. set to be closed on Monday .

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , which measures the greenback against six rivals, rose 0.3% to 96.3331. The buck also strengthened versus the haven Japanese yen , which is viewed as a risk bellwether. One dollar last bought Yen109.69, up from Yen109.25 late Thursday in New York.

The euro ticked up against bucks to $1.1366, compared with $1.1392 late Thursday in New York.

Don't miss:Why the South African rand and Colombian peso appear most at risk for selloffs in 2019

Over night, Japan reported consumer-price inflation for December, which read 0.3% on the year, in line with expectations, but down from 0.8% before. Core inflation rose 0.1% on the year.

In U.S. economic data, reports on industrial production and capacity utilization in December were in line with expectations, while consumer sentiment plunged to its lowest level since President Donald Trump was elected in January amid the continuous partial government shutdown.

The British pound retraced some of its no-Brexit-news-is-good-news rally from Thursday and slipped to $1.2895 versus $1.2986. U.K. retail sales for December fell by 0.9% on the month, more than expected. On the year, retail sales eased to 3% from 3.4% previously.

December "was the third negative month out of the past four, indicating that Brexit uncertainty is starting to seep into consumer spending even as labor demand holds up," wrote Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

"Next month U.K. economic data could have deeper implications for the Brexit demand if it continues to miss forecasts. A sharp decline in economic performance is likely to put even greater pressure on U.K. politicians to delay the exit [from the European Union] and work on a compromise deal or run a second referendum," Schlossberg added.