CURRENCIES : Pound Wobbles As Uncertainty Swirls After May's Brexit Defeat

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

U.K. government will debate no-confidence motion later

The British pound was slightly weaker Wednesday, as investors continued to absorb the overwhelming rejection by U.K. politicians of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit-plan, and looked toward what was next for the country .

Sterling was changing hands at $1.2848, slightly below $1.2860 seen late Tuesday in New York. The pound managed to retrace all of its losses after the vote was rejected and May vowed she wasn't trying to run down the clock on the Brexit timeline. Tuesday's volatile session saw the pound swing from a peak of $1.2917 in Asian trade, to a drop to $1.2670 just ahead of the vote.

The vote against May's Brexit deal was largely expected but the severity of the defeat took some by surprise: the House of Commons voted 432-202 against the deal, with 118 of May's fellow Conservatives turning against her. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would bring a vote of no-confidence in the government, which will be debated on Wednesday. If May loses, fresh elections could be called.

However, some traders said they doubt the no-confidence motion will even see the light of day.

Meanwhile, May has until Monday to present a new option or options to Parliament. "This increases the possibility that Britain will ask for an extension to Article 50 -- i.e., a delay of Brexit past the official 29 March date -- while it tries to figure out something that they can all agree on," said Marshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global, in a note to clients.

As for sterling strength, he said this is because "the market apparently thinks that at this point, no agreement is better than some agreement, because it buys time and increases the possibility that the country will change its mind entirely about Brexit."

And:3 reasons why investors outside of the U.K. should care about Brexit

The pound was flat against the euro , with the shared currency buying GBP0.8872.

Elsewhere, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.1% to 95.909, with weakness largely stemming from strength in the Japanese yen. The dollar last bought Yen108.44 versus Yen108.69 late Monday in New York.

The shared currency was flat at $1.1405, compared with $1.1415 late Tuesday.

Don't miss:Is Germany already in a 'technical' recession? These economists think so

-- Anneken Tanke contributed to this article