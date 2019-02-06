CURRENCIES : U.S. Dollar Climbs As The Aussie Falls After The Central Bank's Stance

By Anneken Tappe, MarketWatch

The U.S. dollar strengthened Wednesday afternoon following President Donald Trump's State of the Union address which left little to chew on for currency traders. Instead, market participants focused on the Australian dollar, which fell sharply.

The Australian dollar was in focus after Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe shifted to a neutral monetary policy guidance just one day after the central bank's policy update was interpreted more hawkishly by the market.

"Over the past year, the next-move-is-up scenarios were more likely than the next-move-is-down scenarios. Today, the probabilities appear to be more evenly balance," Lowe said, sending the Aussie dollar sharply lower versus its U.S. rival.

The Australian currency last bought $0.7114, versus $0.7235 late Tuesday in New York, a drop of 1.7%. The currency pair touched its lowest level since late January, according to FactSet data.

Beyond Australia's policy move, investors digested Tuesday evening's State of the Union address, which included the president's repeated call for a border wall as well as the announcement of a timing for a North Korea summit to be held in Vietnam at the end of the month.

The "State of the Union speeches can be watersheds in markets as the U.S. president lays out his agenda, but Tuesday's edition left little for markets to digest and instead focused on well-trodden issues like immigration," wrote Adam Button, currency analyst at InterMarket Strategy.

While there was little new on the China trade front in the speech, "Trump also called for infrastructure spending (again) in what could be a boost to economic growth," Button said.

In Federal Reserve news, former Chairwoman Janet Yellen said in an interview with CNBC that an interest-rate cut was a possible next move for the central bank, if slowing global growth washes up on U.S. shores. The Fed's vice chairman for supervision, Randal Quarles, and current Chairman Jerome Powell were slated to speak Wednesday evening.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index traded higher throughout Wednesday's session, just as it has done each day of the week so far. The popular gauge was last up 0.3% to 96.381.

In economic data, the U.S. trade deficit dropped more than 11% to $49.3 billion in November and manufacturing productivity climbed 1% in the fourth quarter. Due to the government shutdown that latest from late December through most of January, the productivity report was incomplete.

Elsewhere in currencies, the euro was weaker after Germany reported lower-than-expected manufacturing orders for December. The construction PMI for the eurozone's biggest economy also slowed to 50.7 in January, compared with 53.3 prior. Any level above 50 denotes economic growth.

The euro last fetched $1.1365, down from $1.1406 late Tuesday, having trended lower for the whole session.

The British pound was, meanwhile, slightly weaker $1.2937 versus $1.2949. Sterling trading was quite rangebound for the whole of Wednesday's session.

The Japanese yen was little changed against the dollar after it gave up some earlier gains. One dollar last bought Yen109.97.

