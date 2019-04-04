Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

CURRENCIES : U.S. Dollar Edges Higher As Investors Eye Trade Developments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 08:51am EDT

By Aaron Hankin

ECB officials discussed more aggressive stimulus at March 6-7 meeting, minutes show

The U.S. dollar edged higher on Thursday, carving out small gains against its major rivals as investors await further clarity on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China, while looking ahead to March employment data due on Friday.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index, a measure of the currency against six of its nearest trading rivals, was trading at 97.202, up 0.2%.

"The broad value of the USD is currently trading up 0.14% towards the end of the London morning," wrote Stephen Gallo, European head of FX Strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "But as far as the impact of fundamentals on the FX space is concerned, today was a day of 'neither rhyme nor reason.' Put differently, there is no fundamental story per se behind USD strength."

The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House may announce plans for a summit between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, signaling that talks may be nearing a conclusion.

"The key news of course is that the U.S. and China are getting closer to a deal (luckily we haven't heard this before). Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow noted yesterday that the talks were 'making good headway,' but he also warned that 'hey are not there [yet].' Trump is said to meet with China's envoy Liu He today," wrote Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank.

The British pound was little changed versus the dollar, trading at $1.3147, compared with $1.3160 late Wednesday. Sterling popped to an intraday high near $1.32, but has settled back in the middle of its recent range.

The euro was last changing hands at $1.1215, versus $1.1233 late Wednesday.

The single currency ticked lower after the release of the minutes of the ECB's March 6-7 meeting that showed policy makers discussed more aggressive stimulus to support the flailing European economy.

With U.S. equities pointing to a subdued open, the Japanese yen -- a bellwether for risk appetite -- was little changed at Yen111.50 compared with Yen111.49.

In emerging markets, the Indian rupee fell around 1% versus the dollar after the central bank cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 6% from 6.25%. The central bank said global activity has been "losing pace."

In economic news, jobless claims fell by 10,000 to 202,000, the lowest level since 1969.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
08:51aCURRENCIES : U.S. Dollar Edges Higher As Investors Eye Trade Developments
DJ
08:07aGlobal Stocks Slip as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
06:42aGlobal Stocks Slip as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
04:51aGlobal Stocks Slip as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
04:33aGlobal Stocks Slip as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue
DJ
04/03Stocks up on hopes for U.S.-China trade, soft Brexit
RE
04/03Stocks up on hopes for U.S.-China trade, soft Brexit
RE
04/03CURRENCIES : U.S. Dollar Weakens As U.S.-China Trade Progress Boosts Risk Appeti..
DJ
04/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Resume Climb on Trade Hopes
DJ
04/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Santander, Kering, Nissan, UniCredit
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About