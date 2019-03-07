China End-Feb Foreign-Exchange Reserves $3.090 Trillion vs $3.088 Trillion at End-Jan

BEIJING-- China's foreign-exchange reserves unexpectedly rose for a fourth straight month in February, in a possible sign of increased capital inflows.

The foreign-exchange hoard rose by $2.26 billion in February from the previous month to $3.090 trillion, after rising $15.21 billion in January, data from the central bank showed Thursday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a $5 billion drop for February.

The dollar index rose nearly 0.7% in February, while the yuan edged up 0.3% against the dollar, according to Wind.

