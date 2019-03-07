Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

China End-Feb Foreign-Exchange Reserves $3.090 Trillion vs $3.088 Trillion at End-Jan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:03am EST

BEIJING-- China's foreign-exchange reserves unexpectedly rose for a fourth straight month in February, in a possible sign of increased capital inflows.

The foreign-exchange hoard rose by $2.26 billion in February from the previous month to $3.090 trillion, after rising $15.21 billion in January, data from the central bank showed Thursday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a $5 billion drop for February.

The dollar index rose nearly 0.7% in February, while the yuan edged up 0.3% against the dollar, according to Wind.

Write to Lin Zhu at lin.zhu@pek-news.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
04:03aChina End-Feb Foreign-Exchange Reserves $3.090 Trillion vs $3.088 Trillion at..
DJ
02:13aAsia shares sluggish as global growth concerns return; ECB meeting eyed
RE
03/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Continue to Slide
DJ
03/06Global stocks lose ground, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
03/06Stocks lose ground, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
03/06Global stocks lose ground, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
03/06CURRENCIES : Dollar Struggles For Direction Amid Economic Reports, Fed's Beige B..
DJ
03/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Continue to Slide
DJ
03/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Move Slightly Lower
DJ
03/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Move Slightly Lower
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.