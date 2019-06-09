China End-May Foreign Exchange Reserves Rose $6.05 Billion on Month

BEIJING--China's foreign exchange reserves surprisingly rose in May after a one-month drop, official data showed on Monday.

The reserves rose $6.05 billion last month to $3.101 trillion, said the People's Bank of China. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the reserves to drop by $4 billion in May from April.

Global bond prices and U.S. dollar index were driven higher last month amid intensifying trade tensions and investors' risk-off sentiment, Wang Chunying, a spokeswoman with China's foreign-exchange regulator, said in a statement after the data was released.

China's yuan fell 2.46% against the U.S. dollar in May, after trade tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated again following imposition of higher punitive tariffs by both sides.

The depreciation of the yuan prompted officials at China's central bank to defend the exchange rate policy by stating that they were confident of keeping the yuan stable. They also warned short sellers of "heavy losses" if they bet against the Chinese currency.

Grace Zhu

