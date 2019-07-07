Log in
US DOLLAR INDEX
China's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise for Second Straight Month in June

07/07/2019 | 09:55pm EDT

BEIJING--China's foreign exchange reserves rose for a second straight month in June, amid a weaker dollar and stronger bond prices.

The reserves rose by $18.23 billion in June to $3.119 trillion, representing a month-on-month increase of 0.6%, according to data released by the People's Bank of China on Monday.

June's increase was largely in line with a median forecast of $19 billion by economists in a poll by the Wall Street Journal.

Global trade uncertainties and interest rate outlook by major economies weighed on the U.S. dollar index and pushed up bond prices last month, Wang Chunying, a spokeswoman with China's foreign-exchange regulator, said in a statement accompanying the data release.

The dollar index declined 1.62% in June, while the Chinese yuan fell 0.49% against the U.S. dollar in June, according to Wind.

A relatively stable yuan exchange rate could reduce the need for the PBOC to tap into its foreign reserves, among other measures, to intervene in the market.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

