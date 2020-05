09:26 ET - The WSJ Dollar Index retraced overnight declines after investors reacted positively to the April jobs report--which showed record payroll declines but slightly less than what economists were expecting. The index was recently down less than 0.1% at 93.68 after falling around 0.4% Thursday. The dollar was little changed against the euro but up roughly 0.4% against the yen. (sam.goldfarb@wsj.com)