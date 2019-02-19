Log in
Dollar Falls for a Fourth Straight Session -- Update

02/19/2019 | 06:16pm EST

By Sam Goldfarb

The dollar fell Tuesday, reversing overnight gains as developed-market currencies mostly hovered in recent trading ranges.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, declined for a fourth consecutive trading session, dropping 0.3% to 89.56.

After rising at the start of the month, the index stalled just below 90 last week, suggesting it could be difficult for it to rise back to the nearly 91 level it had reached in December.

February's early mini-rally was largely driven by bets the U.S. economy will outperform its peers in the coming months. Still, there remain questions about the economic outlook, especially after a recent report showed a sharp decline in U.S. retail sales at the end of last year. Further progress in U.S.-China trade talks could also weigh on the dollar because the tariff battle is widely seen as doing less harm to the U.S. than to many other countries.

The euro ended Tuesday's session up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.1344. The British pound posted its biggest gain in more than two months, rising 1.1% to $1.3063 amid continued focus on Brexit talks, while the dollar rose less than 0.1% against the yen to 110.616 yen per dollar.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

