US DOLLAR INDEX
Dollar Gains on Robust Data, Political Uncertainty Abroad -- Update

11/27/2019 | 05:28pm EST

By Ira Iosebashvili

The dollar rose against a broad range of currencies Wednesday, boosted by strong U.S. data and political uncertainty abroad.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was up 0.2% at 91.31, fueled by gains against the yen and emerging markets.

Stronger-than-expected economic data points earlier in the session, including third-quarter gross domestic product and October durable-goods orders, are calming concerns over a possible slowdown in economic activity in the fourth quarter, giving U.S. assets a boost.

The robust data found support in the latest outlook from the Atlanta Federal Reserve, whose GDPNow indicator ticked up to forecast 1.7% growth for the fourth quarter, from 0.4% the week before.

Investors were also heartened by positive news on the trade front, after President Trump stoked hopes that negotiations may be advancing between the world's two largest economies when he said Tuesday that the U.S. and China were in the "final throes of a very important deal."

Meanwhile, a mix of political uncertainty and growth concerns pressured a broad range of emerging-market currencies. Latin American currencies were among the hardest hit, with the Chilean peso and Colombian peso down sharply and the Brazilian real also edging lower.

All three currencies have tumbled in recent months. Investors have been rattled by a wave of protests in Chile that have boiled over into other Latin American countries, including Colombia.

In Brazil, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was released from jail pending appeals earlier this month, cutting short a long corruption sentence that prevented him from contesting the last presidential election.

In fixed-income markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was recently at 1.766%, from 1.739% on Tuesday.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.25% 74.214 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 1.05% 141.759 Delayed Quote.0.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.32% 82.44 Delayed Quote.1.95%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.67% 4.6916 Delayed Quote.4.89%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.24% 120.537 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.10048 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.25% 0.9116 Delayed Quote.2.25%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.33% 70.326 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
US DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (USD/BRL) 0.77% 4.264 Delayed Quote.9.18%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.40% 109.53 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.15% 98.4 End-of-day quote.1.77%
