Dollar Pares Earlier Gains Amid Concerns Over U.S.-China Trade Conflict

By Ira Iosebashvili

The dollar pared its gains Thursday, as concerns over a trade conflict between the U.S. and China pushed investors into haven currencies.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was recently unchanged at 89.57, from 89.72 earlier in the session. The dollar was down 0.2% against the Japanese yen, a popular destination for nervous investors.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday in an interview with Fox Business Network that China and the U.S. were still far from striking a trade deal. Hopes that the two countries were closer to reaching a trade agreement have helped push stocks and other risk assets higher in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, concerns over global growth weighed on the euro. The European Union warned Thursday that the eurozone economy will grow by 1.3% in 2019 instead of the 1.9% forecast in November, pressured by flagging demand from China and political uncertainty.

The euro was recently down 0.1% at $1.1356.

