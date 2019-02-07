Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar Pares Earlier Gains Amid Concerns Over U.S.-China Trade Conflict

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 01:17pm EST

By Ira Iosebashvili

The dollar pared its gains Thursday, as concerns over a trade conflict between the U.S. and China pushed investors into haven currencies.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was recently unchanged at 89.57, from 89.72 earlier in the session. The dollar was down 0.2% against the Japanese yen, a popular destination for nervous investors.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday in an interview with Fox Business Network that China and the U.S. were still far from striking a trade deal. Hopes that the two countries were closer to reaching a trade agreement have helped push stocks and other risk assets higher in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, concerns over global growth weighed on the euro. The European Union warned Thursday that the eurozone economy will grow by 1.3% in 2019 instead of the 1.9% forecast in November, pressured by flagging demand from China and political uncertainty.

The euro was recently down 0.1% at $1.1356.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
01:17pDollar Pares Earlier Gains Amid Concerns Over U.S.-China Trade Conflict
DJ
01:03pShares drop on weak Europe data, renewed U.S.-China worries
RE
12:51pShares drop on weak Europe data, renewed U.S.-China worries
RE
12:12pCURRENCIES : Dollar Gains For 6th Day In A Row, Amid Global Growth Fears
DJ
10:51aDollar climbs as euro slips after euro zone growth forecast cut
RE
10:51aDollar climbs as euro slips after euro zone growth forecast cut
RE
10:39aOil Prices Fall on Potential Rise in Libyan Output
DJ
09:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : General Motors, Sonos, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Publicis ....
06:58aCrude Prices Slip on Potential Rise in Libyan Output
DJ
06:57aCrude Prices Slip on Potential Rise in Libyan Output
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.