Dollar Rises as Consumer Sentiment Gains Momentum

By Daniel Kruger

The U.S. dollar rose Friday after data showed that consumers are increasingly confident in their outlook for the economy.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, climbed 0.4% to 89.59.

The dollar rose after the University of Michigan said its preliminary index of U.S. consumer sentiment had moved up to its second-highest reading since 2004. The index measured 100.8 this month, up from August's final reading of 96.2. Economists in a Wall Street Journal survey predicted 86.1.

The improvement in sentiment comes after last week's Labor Department report that showed average hourly earnings rose 2.9% in the 12-month period ending in August, the fastest since 2009. The payroll gain marked the record 95th consecutive month of job growth -- much of it near or slightly below that 200,000 monthly mark.

A Commerce Department report Friday presented a mixed picture on retail sales. Purchases at retail stores and restaurants rose 0.1% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $509 billion in August, well below the 0.4% increase economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected. Still, revised data showed retail sales rose 0.7% in July, up from an initially reported 0.5% increase.

"If consumers are more confident about the economy, it's likely to lead to increased appetite for spending," said Brian Daingerfield, a strategist at Natwest Securities. "The universe of data surrounding the consumer has generally been positive."

The data is supportive for the currency because it should keep the Fed on track to raise short-term interest rates, now in a range between 1.75% and 2%, by a quarter percentage point at its Sept. 25-26 policy meeting and again in December. Higher interest rates typically attract investors to a currency.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com