Dollar Ticks Lower as Investors Weigh Brexit Vote, Inflation Data

By Sam Goldfarb

The dollar edged lower Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a crucial Brexit vote and reacted to weaker-than-expected inflation data.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was recently down 0.1% at 89.97.

The dollar index spent most of the overnight session in negative territory before briefly turning positive when the U.K. government's attorney general Geoffrey Cox said a revised Brexit deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May with the European Union didn't alter legal risks that the U.K. could be stuck in the customs union with the bloc. British lawmakers will vote on the Brexit deal later Tuesday

The British pound dropped sharply after Mr. Cox's statement before recovering some of its losses, recently trading down 0.2% at $1.3125.

For its part, the dollar has declined for two consecutive trading sessions, having been dealt a small blow on Friday when the Labor Department reported that job growth was lackluster in February.

Adding to the downbeat economic data, the Labor Department said Tuesday that, excluding volatile food and energy categories, consumer prices rose just 0.1% in February. That was down from 0.2% in January and below the 0.2% gain anticipated by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Yields on U.S. Treasury notes fell after the inflation release, making the dollar less attractive to yield-seeking investors.

