Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Dollar bounces before Fed meeting, further weakness expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

NEW YORK - The dollar index bounced off a two-year low on Tuesday but looked primed for further weakness as the United States continued to see a rise in coronavirus cases, while the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain very loose monetary policies.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies gained 0.18% to 93.71, after dropping to 93.47 on Monday, the lowest since June 2018.

"I think the market is just taking a pause, it's been a fairly relentless dollar selloff," said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York.

The continued spread of coronavirus is hampering the U.S. economic recovery, while regions like Europe appear to have the virus contained.

"The global economy has been recovering from COVID somewhat unevenly, but I think the base of the recovery in places like Europe and China is looking more encouraging than in the U.S.," said Serebriakov. "The dollar is countercyclical, so when the global economy picks up the dollar tends to weaken."

Florida reported a record one-day rise in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate pushed back on Tuesday against their own party's $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, the day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in July.

The euro dipped 0.26% against the dollar to $1.1720, after reaching $1.1781 on Monday, the highest since September 2018.

Ultra-loose Fed policy is also weighing on the U.S. currency.

Investors will be watching for any indicatons that the U.S. central bank will increase its purchases of longer-dated debt, implement yield caps or target higher inflation than it has previously indicated when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs on Tuesday noted that a potential Fed shift "towards an inflationary bias" along with record high debt levels by the United States government are raising "real concerns around the longevity of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency."

The dollar remained weak against several currencies on Tuesday.

It dipped 0.29% to 105.06 yen, after earlier getting as low as 104.94 yen, the weakest since March 13.

Sterling gained 0.49% to $1.2944, the highest since March 11.

(Editing by Marguerita Choy and Cynthia Osterman)

By Karen Brettell
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.59% 201.64 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur US DOLLAR INDEX
04:05pDollar bounces before Fed meeting, further weakness expected
RE
04:02pDollar bounces before Fed meeting, further weakness expected
RE
03:23pCanadian dollar's advance stalls as oil prices decline
RE
02:06pDollar bounces before Fed meeting, further weakness expected
RE
09:42aKing dollar's decline ripples across the globe
RE
09:36aRecord rally for gold falters ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
RE
07:00aKing dollar's decline ripples across the globe
RE
06:46aEuro Nears Two-Year High as Investors Bet on Europe's Covid-19 Progress
DJ
04:05aGold Touches New Record as Global Stocks Edge Higher
DJ
02:20aGold Touches New High as Global Shares Rally
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group