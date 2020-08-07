Dollar climbs after jobs data; investors watch stimulus talks, U.S.-China tensions

The U.S. Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.76 million in July. While that was better than the 1.6 million economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast, it was still sharply lower than the record 4.8 million in June.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, rose in the wake of the report and hit its highest in three days. It was last up 0.6% at 93.419 <=USD>.

"U.S. labor market report has painted a strong picture of the jobs recovery... However it is clear that the recovery remains fragile and depends significantly on the progress of the virus," said Michael Brown, senior analyst at payments firm Caxton, in London.

"The dollar has, in reaction, found a bid in the afternoon session, with the market having shrugged its shoulders at the payrolls report, and instead focusing on the continued stalemate over a fifth stimulus bill, with today's solid jobs numbers potentially reducing the feeling of urgency to act among some lawmakers," he said.

U.S. Republicans and Democrats have so far failed to reach an agreement on the cost of fiscal stimulus measures that many investors say is necessary to prevent the economy from losing more momentum.

The U.S. dollar index's <=USD> rebound on Friday may not signal an end to its recent weakness, some analysts said.

"One month's survey isn't going to be enough to meaningfully arrest the fall in the dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The euro has retreated from recent highs, and was last down 0.8% at $1.1785 <EUR=EBS>, while the British pound also fell 0.8% to $1.3042 <GBP=D3>.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell, hurt by concerns about worsening U.S.-Chinese relations and the Reserve Bank of Australia's downbeat assessment of the local economy. It was last down 0.8% at 0.7175 <AUD=D3>.

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order banning transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the video-sharing app TikTok, and with Tencent Holdings Ltd, which owns the WeChat messaging app.

The dollar is at its most oversold level in over 40 years, investment bank Morgan Stanley said on Friday, adding it had now shifted from its dollar-bearish stance and turned "tactically neutral" on the U.S. currency.

