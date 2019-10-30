Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar dips as Fed signals pause in rate-cutting cycle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:14pm GMT
FILE PHOTO: An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, reversing initial gains, after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year but signaled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause, as was broadly expected.

In lowering its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a target range of between 1.50% and 1.75%, the U.S. central bank dropped a previous reference in its policy statement that it "will act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion - language that was considered a sign for future rate cuts.

“That suggests that it’s going to take a little bit more weakness from here on out for the Fed to lower rates, and really it’s going to take quite a sustained turn for the worse in terms of trade discussions,” said Bipan Rai, North American head of fx strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in the press conference following the U.S. central bank's statement further boosted the notion that additional cuts in the near-term are unlikely.

The current stance of monetary policy is likely to remain appropriate and it would take a material reassessment in the outlook for the Fed to change its current stance, Powell said.

The dollar index <.DXY> rose to 98.00 as Powell spoke, the highest since Oct. 17, before retracing back to 97.53, down 0.16% on the day.

Broad expectations heading into the meeting that the Fed would adopt a more hawkish tone was seen as limiting dollar strength.

"By and large the market was positioned for a less dovish or a hawkish cut today, but there aren’t any conclusive signals that the Fed is done just yet," Rai said.

The dollar had briefly gained earlier on Wednesday after data showed that the U.S. economy slowed less than expected in the third quarter.

The data “pointed to below trend growth, but still relatively steady and pretty solid growth in the context of what’s going on in the rest of the world,” said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

Payrolls data for October released on Friday is the next major U.S. economic focus.

The greenback also temporarily dipped on reports that Chile has withdrawn as host of an APEC trade summit in November where the United States and China had been expected to take major steps toward ending a 15-month-old trade war.

Optimism that the U.S. and China will reach a deal has boosted risk sentiment this week.

(Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)

By Karen Brettell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
07:35pMarkets take Fed cut, pause signal in stride
RE
07:14pDollar dips as Fed signals pause in rate-cutting cycle
RE
07:10pWall St pares losses, Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed rate cut
RE
06:59pDollar gains as Fed signals pause in rate-cutting cycle
RE
06:57pWall Street pares losses, Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed rate cut
RE
06:56pWall St. pares losses, Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed rate cut
RE
05:00pU.S. Government Bonds Gain Before Fed Rate Decision
DJ
02:43pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PSA, Fiat Chrysler, Macquarie, WhatsApp
10/29Global stocks falter, dollar slips on potential U.S.-China trade delay
RE
10/29Global stocks falter, dollar slips on potential U.S.-China trade delay
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group