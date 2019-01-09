Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar drops to lowest since October on U.S.-China trade hope

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 10:50am EST
U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar sank on Wednesday to its lowest since October, with gains led by the euro and sterling, as risk appetite improved on optimism over U.S.-China trade negotiations, prompting investors to reduce their safe-haven bets.

After initially slipping following poor German and French economic data, the euro recovered to post its highest in about three months.

News that China and the United States had extended trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day boosted oil prices and broader sentiment. Expectations of more easing in China helped the mood as well, with Asian and European shares rallying.

"As long as you don't see a situation where there is a negative turn much like what we saw over the last quarter, markets will probably view any trade development, even if they're not concluded by the March 1 deadline, with modest optimism just because it reduces the downside risk to the outlook," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist, at TD Securities in New York.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index fell 0.6 percent to 95.341 <.DXY>, after sliding to a three-month trough.

The euro rose 0.9 percent to $1.1537, while sterling gained 0.7 percent versus the dollar to $1.2797.

Europe's single currency briefly gave up gains after disappointing trade data out of Germany and a fall in consumer confidence in France.

A day earlier, regional data showed German industrial output fell for the third straight month, feeding investor concern about a slowdown.

Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.6 percent at 108.183.

Commodity-linked currencies also jumped, buoyed by the recovery in oil and trade talk hopes.

The Australian dollar, a barometer of sentiment toward China, was up 0.7 percent at US$0.7190. The Aussie has bounced off near-decade lows below $0.68 reached earlier this month.

The rally in riskier assets has accelerated since last Friday when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was aware of risks to the economy and would be patient and flexible in policy decisions.

That eased concern the Fed would be raising rates as the U.S. economy weakened.

"The FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes today, and Jay Powell's speech tomorrow, will give us an update of Fed thinking and of how much the other FOMC members are in agreement with the Chairman. If the message is still one of willingness to pause, and sensitivity to markets, the dollar won't get any help," said Kit Juckes, Societe Generale's currency strategist.

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
10:50aDollar drops to lowest since October on U.S.-China trade hope
RE
10:50aDollar drops to lowest since October on U.S.-China trade hope
RE
10:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan, Verizon
10:23aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Higher For 4th Straight Day Amid Signs Of Easing U.S...
DJ
09:55aU.S. Markets Open Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Wrap Up
DJ
09:52aU.S. Markets Open Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Wrap Up
DJ
08:13aCURRENCIES : Dollar Set To Take Cue From Fed Speakers, Minutes Of December Meeti..
DJ
07:54aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb as U.S.-China Trade Talks Wrap Up
DJ
07:17aU.S.-China trade hopes lift world stocks, oil soars
RE
07:16aU.S.-China trade hopes lift world stocks, oil soars
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.