Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Dollar extends losses as stock selloff widens; U.S. data awaited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:14pm CEST
Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100-dollar banknote and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes depicting the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, are seen in a picture illustration in Beijing

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar extended losses and hit its lowest levels in nearly two weeks on Thursday following an overnight drop in U.S. Treasury yields, with investors focused on monthly inflation data to gauge whether the selloff has more room to run.

While concerns of a widening trade war between the United States and its rivals have affected the U.S. currency in the second quarter of the year, growing expectations of more interest rate increases in the coming months have played a leading role in the dollar's 2.5 percent rise since July.

But the overnight drop in U.S. Treasury bond yields pushed the greenback lower, with the dollar index falling 0.4 percent to hit its lowest levels since Oct. 1.

"It is a bit too early to say whether the dollar's rise is coming to an end as it may rally further if yields on ten-year U.S. Treasuries break above the 3.25 percent levels," said Thomas Flury, head of currency strategy at UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office in Zurich.

With long dollar positions at their biggest since end-2016 among hedge funds, markets have become focused on any slight tweak in likely policy settings from the U.S. Federal Reserve and any data that might change the central bank's thinking.

U.S. inflation data for September is due later in the day with market expectations of a 0.2 percent rise on a monthly basis. A stronger rate might push 10-year yields higher.

"The dollar's weakness may be due to some unwinding of very long positions ...after the overnight drop in U.S. yields but these are very volatile markets," said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

Risk appetite remained broadly robust in currencies, with the Aussie and kiwi dollars rallying by half a percent each against the greenback.

As investors selectively took shelter in safe-haven assets, the MSCI index of global stocks hit its lowest levels since early February while gauges of market volatility jumped.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury debt ticked four basis points lower to 3.18 percent though similar gauges in currency markets such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc were broadly steady.

The Swedish crown rallied 1 percent against the euro after robust house price and general inflation data.

The euro edged half a percent higher to $1.1577 on the broad dollar weakness, though widening yield spreads between Italian and safe-haven German debt capped gains.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by John Stonestreet and David Stamp)

By Saikat Chatterjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 -4.44% 7044.4955 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.08% 7422.0499 Delayed Quote.12.09%
S&P 500 -3.29% 2785.68 Real-time Quote.7.73%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.15% 95.53 End-of-day quote.4.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
02:12pCURRENCIES : Dollar Skid Continues As Global Equity Rout Deepens
DJ
11:44aCopper Drops in Muted Reaction to Stock Market Rout
DJ
10/10Global stocks slide to three-month low on tech stocks plunge, rising U.S. int..
RE
10/10MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Sharply Lower As Dow Sinks Over 800 Points In W..
DJ
10/10Stocks slide to three-month low on tech stocks plunge, rising U.S. interest r..
RE
10/10CURRENCIES : Pound Trades Higher Against Dollar, Euro As EU Talks Compromise Bre..
DJ
10/09Dollar weakens as bond yields retreat after rapid rise
RE
10/09USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Oct 9
DJ
10/09MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower After Volatile Session As Bond Yie..
DJ
10/09CURRENCIES : Dollar Retreats From Seven-week High As Sterling And Yen Gain
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.