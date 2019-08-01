Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar falls against yen after Trump whacks China with more tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: United States one dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell against the Japanese yen on Thursday afternoon after President Donald Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on Sept. 1.

Trump made the announcement in a series of tweets after an American delegation returned from trade talks in Beijing, saying China had failed to deliver on its promises to buy large quantities of agricultural products from the United States, and to curb sales of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The dollar was 1.32% weaker at 107.31 yen after hitting a two-month high overnight. The safe-haven yen rose as traders moved out of riskier assets. The dollar index <.DXY> turned negative after Trump's remarks, last down 0.20% to 98.325.

In the prior session the index had hit a two-year high following guidance from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that the 25-basis-point interest rate cut on Wednesday, the central bank's first since the financial crisis, was not the beginning of a broader loosening in monetary policy.

"There have been fairly substantial moves in the rates market, so foreign exchange is not going to be immune to that. But by comparison, outside of dollar/yen, the moves have been a little bit more measured, but certainly still exhibiting some sympathy," said Mazen Issa, senior foreign exchange strategist, TD Securities, New York.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield <US10YT=RR> dropped below the technically significant level of 2% for the first time in more than two years to 1.878%, its lowest since November 2016.

The dollar's reversal returned the euro to positive territory after it had slumped to a 26-month low on the dollar's post-Fed climb. Investors expect the European Central Bank to take a more aggressive stance on monetary policy easing than the Fed, which would dampen appetite for the common currency. It was last up 0.13% to $1.1088.

The pound, battered by the increasing likelihood that Britain will exit the European Union without a deal, returned from a 30-month low, but had not turned positive in mid-afternoon trade. It was last 0.06% lower on the day to $1.2150.

On Wednesday, Trump expressed disappointment that the Fed had not made a bigger cut to interest rates. The president, who has launched a 2020 re-election campaign highlighting his stewardship of the economy, has repeatedly called for easier monetary policy.

"One thing that's interesting is that after the Fed decision yesterday Trump tweeted in fairly short order his disapproval of it, and so he went outside of the lines to start a trade war," said Issa.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid and Olga Cotaga; Editing by Will Dunham and David Gregorio)

By Kate Duguid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
03:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields, Oil Fall on New China Tariffs
DJ
03:36pINSTANT VIEW : Trump announces new tariffs on China
RE
03:36pDollar falls against yen after Trump whacks China with more tariffs
RE
03:34pDOLLAR INDEX : Oil crashes 7% as Trump announces additional tariffs on Chinese i..
RE
03:34pDollar falls against yen after Trump whacks China with more tariffs
RE
03:23pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Fall Sharply, Giving Up Early Gains, After Trump Thre..
DJ
03:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields, Oil Fall on New China Tariffs
DJ
02:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields, Oil Fall on New China Tariffs
DJ
02:31pDow Industrials Fall About 200 Points on New Tariffs
DJ
02:16pTrump Tariff Tweet Drives 10-Year Treasury Yield to New 2019 Low
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group