Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar firm after Chinese growth hits 28-year low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 03:49am EST
Illustration photo of U.S. dollar note

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar held near a two-week high on Monday, shrugging off concerns about weakening global growth and data showing China's economy slowed sharply in 2018.

The greenback has enjoyed its first weekly gain since mid-December, buoyed by hopes for a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions and stronger-than-expected U.S. industrial production numbers.

Going into 2019, weakness in the dollar was a consensus view among currency market traders. The bet was that the U.S. central bank would stop raising interest rates and the economy would slow after a fiscal boost last year.

The dollar index, which measures its strength against a group of six major currencies, on Monday was steady at 96.308 <.DXY> after climbing to 96.260 percent on Friday, its strongest since Jan. 4.

"The U.S. dollar is currently benefitting from its role as safe currency haven," said Esther Maria Reichelt, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt

"The Federal Reserve could cushion a weaker economy with monetary policy measures... protecting the U.S. quite well from weakening global growth and making the dollar the currency of choice," she added.

U.S.-China trade friction has put pressure on China's economy, with the latest data showing the world's second-biggest economy slowing further in the last quarter of 2018. Markets appeared to take the outcome, largely in line with expectations, in their stride.

The euro nudged up 0.2 percent to $1.1376 <EUR=EBS> and was headed for its first daily gain in over a week but remained in close reach of a two-week low of $1.1353 brushed on Friday.

The pound was 0.1 percent lower at $1.2860.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Monday put forward a motion on her proposed next steps. Over the following week, lawmakers will be able to propose alternatives. They will debate these plans on Jan. 29, and voting on them should indicate whether any could get majority support.

The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7166 <AUD=D4> after ending Friday on a loss of 0.3 percent.

The Aussie was largely unfazed by China's growth numbers though analysts agree that any sharp drop in demand from its biggest trading partner would put a dent in local assets.

The U.S. financial markets will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Tom Finn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
03:49aDollar firm after Chinese growth hits 28-year low
RE
01/20Dollar firm near 2-week high, risk appetite unfazed by weak China GDP
RE
01/18Stocks rally on trade hopes, dollar has 1st weekly gain of 2019
RE
01/18Stocks rally on trade hopes, dollar has first weekly gain of 2019
RE
01/18Stocks rally on trade hopes, dollar has first weekly gain of 2019
RE
01/18CURRENCIES : Dollar On Track To Post First Weekly Gain Since Mid-December
DJ
01/18Trade optimism yields dollar's first positive week this year
RE
01/18Trade optimism yields dollar's first positive week this year
RE
01/18Trade talk hopes poise dollar for first positive week this year
RE
01/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, RBS, American Express, Netflix...
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.