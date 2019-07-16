Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar firm on upbeat U.S. data; pound and euro hit the skids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar was firm on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data tempered expectations of aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve later this month, while the struggling pound and euro also provided additional impetus to the greenback.

The dollar index <.DXY> against a basket of six major currencies was effectively unchanged at 97.363 after gaining 0.5% the previous day.

The dollar rose after stronger-than-expected June U.S. retails sales data reduced the chance of the Fed cutting interest rates by 50 basis points rather than 25 basis points at its month-end policy review.

"The strong U.S. data is a key driver behind the dollar's latest gains, but weakness in European currencies, notably the pound and euro, is also playing a significant role as well," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities.

The pound <GBP=D4> retreated to a 27-month low of $1.2396 overnight as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the two candidates to be Britain's next prime minister, vied to outgun each other on taking a harder Brexit stance. [GBP/]

Sterling last traded little changed at $1.2411.

The euro was steady at $1.1212 after losing more than 0.4% the previous day. The losses came after a survey by the ZEW institute showed that the mood among German investors deteriorated more sharply than expected in July amid an unresolved trade dispute between China and the United States as well as political tensions with Iran.

The dollar was almost flat at 108.215 yen after advancing 0.3% against the yen overnight on the strong U.S. retail sales data.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D4> edged up 0.05% to $0.7016, having lost 0.4% on Tuesday following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The United States still has a long way to go to conclude a trade deal with China but could impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so, Trump said.

The Aussie is sensitive to the economic fortunes of China, Australia's largest trading partner.

The impact of Trump's comments on other major currencies, however, was limited.

"The U.S.-China trade row is not at the centre of the market's attention right now. Focus is on the Fed's policy, U.S. data and their impact on yields," Ishikawa at IG Securities said.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 - http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.01% 0.91803 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.07% 75.969 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.05% 1.0464 Delayed Quote.0.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.04% 0.69333 Delayed Quote.0.10%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.70154 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.01% 1.76838 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.07% 134.344 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.06% 82.745 Delayed Quote.2.95%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.01% 1.59772 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.90346 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.06% 121.382 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.1209 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.04% 0.9127 Delayed Quote.1.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.15% 72.594 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.10% 108.29 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.42% 97.34 End-of-day quote.0.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
08:28pDollar firm on upbeat U.S. data; pound and euro hit the skids
RE
04:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Are Dragged Lower by Energy Shares
DJ
04:29pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Down After Trump Says 'a Long Way To Go' On Tra..
DJ
04:14pU.S. retail sales data dents stocks, lifts Treasury yields
RE
04:12pU.S. retail sales data dents stocks, lifts Treasury yields
RE
12:52pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Banks Post Mixed Earnings
DJ
11:00aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Banks Post Mixed Earnings
DJ
09:03aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Burberry, Facebook, Tesla
07/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Gilead, AB Inbev, Boeing
07/12Wall Street stocks climb, dollar drops on rate-cut optimism
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About